48 couples apply for marriage licenses in Sebastian County

The following marriage license applications were recorded Oct. 24-30 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.

Oct. 24

Raven Duncan Hilton, 27, Fort Smith, and Roxanne Marie Grabe, 27, Sallisaw, Okla.

Jarrett Treyton Sharp, 23, and Lydia Christine Taylor, 23, both of Muldrow, Okla.

Roy Sherman Brown Jr., 57, and Jennifer M. Scarbrough, 41, both of Lavaca

Michael Ryan Watts, 25, and Makayla Ann Epps, 21, both of Fort Smith

Oct. 25

Kody Grant Brasuell, 26, and Kiersten Renae Green, 23, both of Mansfield

Jacob Michael Rauser, 29, and Hallie Realynn Titsworth, 29, both of Fort Smith

Colton Eli Simpson, 22, and Abigail Dawn Ibison, 23, both of Greenwood

Oct. 26

Alejandro Delgado, 47, and Isabel Altamirano Gutierrez, 38, both of Van Buren

Ben Siribounreuang, 79, and Khamphet Siribounreuang, 64, both of Fort Smith

Jared Henry Needham, 28, and Peyton Lane Porter, 28, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Trent Allen Simington, 24, and Tara Diane Kumpf, 34, both of Hackett

Isaiah Alexander Willet, 19, and Auburn Summer Fields, 19, both of Mulberry

Stephan Devon Johnson, 32, and Lamona Fannie Mae Bennett, 32, both of Fort Smith

Joshua Carroll, 42, and Sara Nicole Davis, 39, both of Fort Smith

Oct. 27

Dustin Mack Martin, 32, and April Dawn Crisel, 39, both of Mansfield

Anthony David Wood, 43, and Bessie Nicole Wood, 42, both of Lavaca

Armando Josue Chavez Orellana, 25, and Kaylee Maria Cano, 23, both of Fort Smith

Ashtyn Curtis Lovelady, 20, Fort Smith, and Arwen Linda Cox, 20, Uniontown

Jeremiah Lee Bratcher, 46, and Jennifer Dawn Jones, 43, both of Stigler, Okla.

Ronnie James Butler, 37, and Jillian Marie Pruitt, 36, both of Fort Smith

Luther Eugene Mackey III, 26, Fort Smith, and Kristen Janea Phillips, 27, Barling

Oct. 30

Edgar Santiago Gonzalez, 29, and Gema Acevedo, 30, both of Fort Smith

Jacob Thomas Frolick, 38, and Cydnie Ruthanne Pruitt, 26, both of Fort Smith

Jason Neal Jewell Jr., 26, and Sarah Elizabeth Parker, 22, both of Arkoma, Okla.

David Chase Hunt, 30, and Megan Paige Stephens, 27, both of Poteau, Okla.

Adam Travis Ball, 34, and Samantha Myrdine, M. Hunter, 30, both of Hackett