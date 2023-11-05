Arkansas Cornbread Festival returns





Arkansas' Cornbread Festival made its return after a three-year hiatus with more than a dozen restaurants across the state competing for the people's choice award Saturday in Little Rock.

The competitors baked more than 1,000 samples of cornbread to accommodate the size of the event, with many of them setting up as early as 6 a.m. for a festival that began at 11 a.m.

One of the contestants, Latoya Shelton, a baker for Good Thyme Nutrition, said it took 64 pounds of cornbread batter for the team to yield enough samples for the festival, which they carted from their bakery in Conway.





Most of the 14 contestants went above just making a traditional cornbread for the event, and Good Thyme Nutrition was no outlier. Along with the restaurants cornbread, they also served a "smoked Jamaican with peppers and chillies" sauce on top.

"We've been prepping since Thursday and I think we made 6 gallons of this sauce and probably used four dozen eggs," Shelton said.

The two co-chairs of the event, Brian Shaddock and Amber Jones participated in the first Cornbread Festival in 2011, when the competition was open to amateurs as well as restaurants.

Jones said when organizing this event, they wanted the comeback to be smaller than it was before the pandemic because they weren't sure how many people would attend. It had been a few years since the last one.

"But we still sold as many tickets as we usually do," Jones said. "We could have sold more today if we had more cornbread, but we had participants make 1,000 pieces so we sold 1,000 tickets."

She added that half of those ticket sales were available online and and the remaining 500 were sold out the morning of the festival.

The previous cornbread festivals once stretched five streets of South Main but this year, they only closed two streets, Jones said.

The festival was located on South Main, running from 14th to 16th Streets.

The event was open to the public to attend the festival and browse the more than 70 vendors and artists who were also set up along the festival strip, but buying a ticket allowed you to vote on the cornbread contestants, she said.

"Cornbread is an integral part of our Southern heritage, and we live in a community steeped in history and tradition. It just seems to be a good fit for a festival in Little Rock," the festival's website states.

Previously, the festival included a panel of judges who would categorize and award titles to the competitors. For the past three years, The Root Cafe has won for their gluten-free cornbread, said Kate Jenkins, marketing manager for The Root.

"It's just like our menu cornbread but we decided to mix it up for fall and winter so we have our recipe, but with a pecan dukkah, which is like a Middle Eastern seed," Jenkins said.

For long-time attendee Crystal Lawon, her favorite cornbread of the day was Ol' Bart at Diamond Bear's barbecue cornbread.

"That's who I voted for, but I also loved Ease Supper Club's cornbread. They had the crawfish cornbread," she said.

Ly is a Report for America Corps member.



