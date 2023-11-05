Arkies in the Beltway | Week of Nov. 5, 2023

This is "Arkies in the Beltway" for the week of Nov. 5, 2023. I'm Alex Thomas, Washington Correspondent for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Both chambers of Congress spent last week discussing aid to the United States’ allies.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin appeared before the Senate Appropriations Committee. Both officials urged senators to support the Biden administration’s $105 billion request for aid to Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific.

Sen. John Boozman, R-Rogers, serves as a Senate appropriator.

As for the House of Representatives, Arkansas' four members backed a package focused solely on aid to Israel.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said last week the House's plan has no chance of passage in the Senate.

The Senate also voted last week to confirm Jack Lew as ambassador to Israel. Boozman and Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Little Rock, opposed the nomination.

Representative French Hill, R-Little Rock, returned to Washington, D.C., last week following a trip to Poland and Ukraine.

Hill led a congressional delegation, which included a stop in Kyiv, Ukraine, to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other Ukrainian officials and discuss the nation's defense against Russia's ongoing war efforts.

Finally, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced changes to his presidential campaign.

Hutchinson named Alison Williams as his new campaign manager. Williams replaced Rob Burgess, who joined the campaign in April but left on Oct. 31 following what Hutchinson described as a "mutual agreement."

Thank you for listening to this week's episode of "Arkies in the Beltway!"