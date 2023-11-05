Bears show physicality in win

It wasn't perfect, but the University of Central Arkansas football team got done what it needed, defeating North Alabama 27-14 at Braly Stadium in Florence, Ala.

The strength of the defense for UCA (6-3, 3-1 United Athletic Conference) nearly all season has been in the trenches, halting opposing running backs at or behind the line of scrimmage.

That strength was in overdrive against North Alabama (3-7, 1-5) as UCA, ranked No. 25 in FCS, held it to 63 yards on the ground, including 19 rushing yards through the first three quarters.

Without the ability to move the ball on the ground, North Alabama picked up one first down on its first seven drives for 38 combined yards.

After turning the ball over on downs on its first drive, UCA scored on its next two. Quarterback Will McElvain hit wide receiver Jarrod Barnes for a 17-yard touchdown before running back Darius Hale's 14-yard run made it 14-0 near the end of the first quarter.

Just before halftime, as the defense continued to stifle the North Alabama attack, running back Kylin James broke free for a 65-yard run to give UCA a 21-0 halftime lead.

"To go up three possessions at half is huge," UCA Coach Nathan Brown said. "I was proud of our guys. We started fast. Offensively, we took it right down the field. When you hold a team to no points that's as explosive as UNA, that's impressive. Other than us getting backed up on field position early in the second quarter, I thought the first half was a pretty complete half by our team."

In the first half, the Bears outgained the Lions 271-109, intercepted two passes and got stops on all five third-down attempts.

"We thought we would have some advantages, physically, against their front," Brown said. "With some of those guys [we have] up front, we feel like we've got an advantage in a lot of weeks. I was glad with the way they played, they flexed their muscles. They made plays when it mattered.

"[I'm] very proud of our defense. They deserve this win."

In the second half, the UCA offense stalled on its first four drives, resulting in two Jake Gaster field goals and two punts. UCA totaled 129 yards in the second half, including 36 total rushing yards.

North Alabama totaled 166 yards in the second half. In the third and fourth quarters, North Alabama quarterback Noah Walters hit wide receiver Takairee Kenebrew for touchdowns of 28 and 3 yards, respectively, to make the score 27-14.

The Bears started their next drive at the Lions' 48 with 3:45 remaining. UCA went to Hale on the first three downs, picking up 6 yards and forcing a fourth and 4. UCA went for it, drawing a pass interference call against North Alabama's Ashaad Williams to pick up the first down.

Hale rushed two more times before McElvain sealed the Bears' win to keep their conference title hopes alive.

McElvain was 22-of-33 passing for 248 yards and 1 touchdown. Hale led the Bears with 70 yards on 16 carries. James had 65 yards on 4 carries, and ShunDerrick Powell was limited to 23 yards on 7 carries.

Barnes had a season-high 113 yards on a season-high nine catches. James and Myles Butler each caught four passes for a combined 74 yards.

"Who's going to step up on any given week's always a mystery, but that's part of what makes us so tough to defend," Brown said. "Our guys got to keep fighting and when their number is called, they got to make a play."