Bird, 12, bags doe with his dad’s help

On opening day of muzzleloader deer season, Oakley Bird, 12, of Quitman bagged a deer on the Buffalo National River with a crossbow while hunting with his father Travis Bird.

The mature doe was Oakley's twelfth deer, and he got it on a resplendent October morning on a white oak flat above the river.

Rusty Pruitt and I passed the Birds' camp on a gravel bar Saturday evening. Their Coleman canoe was beached on the opposite side of the river. Pruitt and I suspected the owners were hunting.

"We got here Saturday night," Oakley said. "We were set up and one came in. My arrow hit a stick and messed it up. It went in the dirt, and that deer ran off."

They were back at it early Sunday morning. The tag attached to the doe's leg said that Oakley killed it at 8:17 a.m.

"We went up there a little more than half a mile," Oakley said. "We were waiting on a white oak flat. I had my shooting stick pointing one way, and they came in other direction."

When the doe stepped behind a tree, Oakley and his dad pivoted. Travis held the under-frame of the crossbow in his hand while his son shot. That's a good way to break an arm, and it takes a lot of trust.

"They were kind of going away from us," Oakley said. "One of them got behind a bush, and I shot through the bush. It dropped right there. It was about 30 yards."

Oakley used a Killer Instinct crossbow and a 100-grain fixed broadhead.

"I like hunting with a bow, but it's hard to beat hunting with a gun," Oakley said.

Everything about the weekend was epic, Oakley added.

"We always come up here four or five times year just to float," Oakley said. "It's really pretty. We could spend all week out here if we could."

Travis Bird said he's grateful for the opportunity to pass on his love of the hunt in such a special place.

"I deer hunted when I was younger," Travis said. "I 'pipeline' for a living and I was gone several years. When Oakley was old enough to tag along, about 4-years old, I'd make point to go and take him so he can pass it down."

The weekend was doubly special, Travis said, because it's the first time he's ever hauled out a deer in a canoe.