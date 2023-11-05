Brown matchup tough for Dallas

PHILADELPHIA -- A.J. Brown has made implausible catches seem almost routine in his two seasons with Philadelphia. Case in point: his spinning, one-handed grab for a touchdown in a victory over the Washington Commanders last week that put the Philadelphia Eagles at 7-1.

The wide receiver with 148 receptions already in 25 career games with the Eagles was asked where that catch ranked among the best in his career. Brown simply said, "that's for everybody else to decide."

At the rate Brown is making catches, he could top himself again on the highlight reel today when the Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys (5-2).

Brown and Miami's Tyreek Hill are both making runs at the NFL's single-season receiving record. Brown had 8 catches for 130 yards and 2 TDs last week to set an NFL record with his sixth consecutive game with at least 125 yards receiving. Brown has 831 yards in his last six games and is currently on pace for 1,995 yard receiving, topping (with a 17th game) Calvin Johnson's record of 1,964 yards receiving set in 2012.

"He's always been a very hard worker. But I think you just saw his level of comfort grow in the system, as opposed to 2022," Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson said. "He really worked on his game in the offseason. For as good of a player as he is, he made it a point to become even better, not only off the field, but how he trains, how he takes care of his body, things of that nature. He's been awesome. He looks awesome."

Brown, who spent his first three NFL seasons with Tennessee, had 11 catches for 170 yards and one TD in two games last season against Dallas.

"His contested catches jump off the chart," Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy said. "He has an excellent catch radius, obviously has a great understanding and connection with the quarterback. If I was going to highlight one thing about him, I'd say it's his ability to make the contested catch."

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has seen his running game slowed by an injured left knee that at one point required a brace. Hurts' missing mobility has made him more of a pocket passer, and a potent one at that. Against the Commanders, Hurts threw for 319 yards, no interceptions and four touchdowns.

With Dak Prescott at QB for Dallas, the game could turn into a slugfest in Philly.

IMPRESSIVE DAK

Prescott has thrown for 576 yards, with 5 TDs, one rushing score and only one interception over his last two games.

Prescott's play has helped put the Cowboys in the hunt for first place in the NFC East.

After owner Jerry Jones refused to provide any bulletin-board material, saying he didn't want to "poke the bear," Prescott went in full Winnie-the-Pooh mode.

"Pour honey on me," Prescott said, referencing Jones' comments. "If you see me and a bear in a fight, pour honey on me."

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni speaking to members of the media at the end of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Landover, Md. Eagles won 38-31. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)



Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown smiles while speaking to members of the media at the end of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Landover, Md. Eagles won 38-31. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)



Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throwing the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)



Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, bottom, scores a two-point conversion under Dallas Cowboys Damone Clark during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)



Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)



Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

