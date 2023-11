The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

1417 Marshall St., residential, Lavantor Butler, 10:35 a.m. Oct. 28, property valued at $11,201.

72204

9009 Colonel Glenn Road, commercial, City Park Rec. Maintenance Group, 3:20 a.m. Oct. 27, property value unknown.

5310 S. Shackleford Road, commercial, ARTRS, 4:27 a.m. Oct. 28, property valued at $122.

5001 Stagecoach Road, residential, Rick Massey, 7:31 a.m. Oct. 28, property valued at $2,501.

1200 Bishop Warren Dr., commercial, Temple Pentecostal Church, 7:12 p.m. Oct. 28, property value unknown.

5119 W. 31st. Street, residential, Jericho Buck, 12:46 a.m. Oct. 29, property valued at $844.

3401 Fair Park Blvd., residential, Zoya Henderson, 12:20 a.m. Nov. 1, property value unknown.

1011 South Woodrow, residential, Brittany Hobbs, 3:48 p.m. Nov. 1, property valued at $10,000.

72205

1200 John Barrow Road, residential, Willie Colvin, 12:31 a.m. Oct. 27, property valued at $6,500.

1001 Breckenridge Dr., residential, Armonie Turnbo, 6:47 p.m. Oct. 27, property valued at $480.

9 Markbrook Lane, residential, Phillip Nierstheimer, 11:05 a.m. Oct. 29, property valued at $376.

700 N. Cedar, residential, Nicholus Woods, 3:01 a.m. Oct. 30, property valued at $501.

72206

201 E. Roosevelt Road, commercial, Harmony Health Clinic, 1:02 a.m. Oct. 27, property valued at $560.

3103 S. State St., residential, Linda Alexander, 1:11 p.m. Oct. 29, property valued at $5,001.

1923 S. Arch St., commercial, Holiness Church of Christ USA, 10:26 a.m. Oct. 31, property valued at $1100.

2300 Broadway St., commercial, World of Kurls, 12:45 a.m. Oct. 31, property valued at $1,500.

1920 Broadway St., commercial, Greater Faith Temple Baptist Church, 1:39 a.m. Oct. 31, property valued at $402.

2301 Scott St., residential, Hasaan Rasheed, 4:14 p.m. Nov. 2, property valued at $5,351.

72209

1 Hatfield Dr., residential, Olga Esperanza, 8:45 a.m. Oct. 22, property value unknown.

7921 Burnelle Dr., residential, Esmeralda Gonzalez, 7:50 p.m. Oct. 22, property value unknown.

7510 Geyer Springs Road, residential, Sharod Blakely, 11:12 a.m. Oct. 27, property valued $1,850.

4716 Baseline Road, residential, Rayvetta Harmon, 11:56 a.m. Oct. 27, property valued at $1,600.

6201 Mabelvale CTF, residential, Julie Hollis, 12:15 a.m. Oct. 28, property valued at $1,002.

6700 S. University, commercial, Habitat for Humanity Restore, 11:52 p.m. Oct. 29, property value unknown.

17 N. Meadowcliff Dr., residential, Jacquelyn Carroll, 3:29 p.m. Oct. 30, property valued at $1,350.

17 Yorkton Dr., residential, Thomas Davis, 12:33 p.m. Oct. 30, property valued at $13,721.

3615 American Manor Dr., residential, Jamaica Flowers, 12:12 p.m. Oct. 30, property valued at $1,950.

8701 Interstate 30, residential, Erica Barnes, 8:09 a.m. Oct. 30, property valued at $3,500.

5518 Baseline Road, residential, Guillermo Rivas Berrera, 9:11 a.m. Nov. 1, property valued at $14,820.

3315 Green Drive, residential, Carolyn Hicks, 3:59 p.m. Nov. 1, property valued at $55.

72103

10901 Lorie Lane, residential, James Skarda, 9:26 a.m. Oct. 29, property valued at $82,001.

11500 Chicot Road, residential, Elsa Nohemy Burrion, 2:10 p.m. Oct. 30, property valued at $100.

72210

9801 Stagecoach Road, residential, Marie Wells, 2:59 p.m. Nov. 2, property valued at $650.

72211

12620 Valleywood Dr., residential, Chris Butler, 6:31 p.m. Oct. 29, property value unknown.

9 Entergy Ct., commercial, Entergy, 5:24 p.m. Nov. 1, property valued at $502.

72223

15505 Capitol Hill Blvd., residential, Wanda Green, 10:03 a.m. Oct. 27, property valued at $10,000.

14524 Cantrell Road, residential, Mr. Smoke, 1:27 a.m. Oct. 29, property valued at $400.

72227

1221 Resevoir Road, commercial, Barrington Hills Apartments, 4:13 a.m. Oct. 30, property value unknown.

9612 N. Rodney Parham Road, commercial, Economy Liquor, 9:33 a.m. Oct. 31, property value unknown.

North Little Rock

72114

1401 Division St., residential, Lidia Sazo-Carcamo, 10:13 a.m. Oct. 26, property valued at $350.

1726 N. Locust St., residential, Hattie Temple, 6:44 p.m. Oct. 30, property valued at $200.

72116

5016 Velvet Ridge Dr., residential, Lindsay Quick, 5 p.m. Oct. 20, property valued at $500.

3401 John F. Kennedy Blvd., commercial, Casey's Good Stop, 3:50 a.m. Oct. 20, property valued at $2,608.

3929 McCain Blvd., commercial, Remix Shoe Store, 2:43 p.m. Nov. 1, property valued at $2,900.

72117

3300 Richards Road, commercial, Security Fire Systems, 12 p.m. Oct. 21, property valued at $850.

72118

720 W. Scenic Dr., residential, Erica Dobbins, 8:01 a.m. Oct. 24, property value unknown.

722 W. 36th St., residential, Mickey Chaudoin, 3:30 p.m. Oct. 25, property valued at $1,520.

4528 Camp Robinson Road, commercial, Sharks/Saleh Saleh, 9:39 a.m. Oct. 26, property valued at $301.

5304 McArthur Dr., commercial, Rose Atlantic Holdings, LLC, 4 p.m. Oct. 28, property valued at $98,500.

407 Nevada Dr., residential, Juvenile, 9:44 a.m. Nov. 1, property value unknown.