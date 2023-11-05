Cherokee National Treasure Tells Stories Of His People Nov. 10 At Marshals Museum





FAQ

Cherokee Storytelling:

Robert Lewis

WHAT -- November is Native American Heritage Month, and the U.S. Marshals Museum will host an evening of interactive storytelling by Cherokee National Treasure and award-winning storyteller Robert Lewis. Lewis shares Cherokee history and culture through stories full of traditional knowledge and humor, working to preserve the tribe's rich oral history traditions.

WHEN -- 6-8 p.m. Nov. 10

WHERE -- U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith

COST -- $10; free for members

INFO -- usmmuseum.org

FYI -- The cafe will be open for drink and snack purchases; galleries will not be open.

Robert Lewis, famed Native American storyteller of Cherokee Nation, speaks, Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Northwest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville. Check out nwaonline.com/200306Daily/ for todayÕs photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo) Robert Lewis, famed Native American storyteller of Cherokee Nation, brought the worlds of different indigenous tribes to life for an audience through his interactive, audience-involved, story-telling. The speaking event was part of the college's Spring Arts and Culture Festival a four-day, arts festival that brings together artists, academics, intellectuals and other members of the NWA and NWACC community. This year's theme was 20/20 Vision, exploring how people secure a vision, respond to partial vision and struggle to be able to see.



