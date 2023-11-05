Divorces granted in Crawford, Sebastian counties

The following divorces granted were recorded in the Crawford and Sebastian county clerks' offices Oct. 24-30.
CRAWFORD COUNTY
22-525. Joseph Cox v. Gracie Abbey
23-109. Jammy Belt v. Jessica Belt
23-441. Andrea Leckie v. Robert Parker
23-488. Matthew Moore v. Aleyda Moore
23-529. Sheila Harrington v. Patrick Harrington
SEBASTIAN COUNTY
22-163. Breanna Bennett v. Joshua Bennett
22-714. Alex Ramos v. Yury Lara Santos
23-91. Laura Betts v. Luke Betts
23-198. Tabatha Risner v. Jimmy Don Risner
23-204. Cody Adams v. Patricia Adams
23-242. Ashley Davis v. Jocob Davis
23-244. Jeff Haddock v. Debra Haddock
23-280. Jeffrey A. Gragg v. Angela C. Gragg
23-437. Julio Acosta v. Josefina Salazar-Parga
23-488. Jennifer Kelley v. James Kelley
23-587. Michelle Hohimer v. Gregory Hohimer
23-622. Timothy S. Moore v. Nicole M. Moore
23-641. Michael Gothard v. Kerensa Gothard
23-685 Corrine Bunn v. Christopher Bunn
23-689. Melissa Edwards v. Donelle Edwards
23-697. Matthew Phelan v. Brittany Phelan
23-698. Wesley Lawson v. Janaca Peevy