Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Business Features Opinion LEARNS Guide Video Podcasts Newsletters Core Values Obits Games Archive Notices Digital FAQ
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Divorces granted in Crawford, Sebastian counties

by Terri OByrne | November 5, 2023 at 2:00 a.m.

The following divorces granted were recorded in the Crawford and Sebastian county clerks' offices Oct. 24-30.

CRAWFORD COUNTY

22-525. Joseph Cox v. Gracie Abbey

23-109. Jammy Belt v. Jessica Belt

23-441. Andrea Leckie v. Robert Parker

23-488. Matthew Moore v. Aleyda Moore

23-529. Sheila Harrington v. Patrick Harrington

SEBASTIAN COUNTY

22-163. Breanna Bennett v. Joshua Bennett

22-714. Alex Ramos v. Yury Lara Santos

23-91. Laura Betts v. Luke Betts

23-198. Tabatha Risner v. Jimmy Don Risner

23-204. Cody Adams v. Patricia Adams

23-242. Ashley Davis v. Jocob Davis

23-244. Jeff Haddock v. Debra Haddock

23-280. Jeffrey A. Gragg v. Angela C. Gragg

23-437. Julio Acosta v. Josefina Salazar-Parga

23-488. Jennifer Kelley v. James Kelley

23-587. Michelle Hohimer v. Gregory Hohimer

23-622. Timothy S. Moore v. Nicole M. Moore

23-641. Michael Gothard v. Kerensa Gothard

23-685 Corrine Bunn v. Christopher Bunn

23-689. Melissa Edwards v. Donelle Edwards

23-697. Matthew Phelan v. Brittany Phelan

23-698. Wesley Lawson v. Janaca Peevy

Print Headline: Divorces

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT