DT’s interception ‘huge’ for Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. -- Georgia Coach Kirby Smart called defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse's improbable interception the "biggest play of the game." Wide receiver Ladd McConkey proclaimed it was "the play of the year."

Either way, the play helped the Bulldogs remain unbeaten for another week. The pick also was the talk of the postgame interviews.

Stackhouse's fourth-quarter interception helped protect No. 2 Georgia's slim lead and the Bulldogs beat No. 12 Missouri 30-21 on Saturday for their 26th consecutive win.

Georgia (9-0, 6-0 SEC) had to rally to win the key SEC East matchup against Missouri (7-2, 3-2).

The Tigers led 13-10 early in the second half. Georgia answered with two straight touchdowns, a 15-yard run by Kendall Milton and Carson Beck's 5-yard scoring pass to Oscar Delp. Beck completed 21 of 32 passes for 254 yards with 2 touchdowns and no interceptions.

Georgia led 27-21 when Stackhouse, a 6-3, 320-pound senior, picked off Brady Cook's short pass. Stackhouse rambled all the way to the Missouri 5, but a blindside block penalty against Bulldogs linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. pushed Georgia back to its 30.

"Huge," said Smart of the interception, which Stackhouse said was his first at any level.

Added Smart of Stackhouse's return: "It was slow motion. He didn't realize how far he had to run. He was out of breath about halfway."

Stackhouse said he was shocked to see the ball come his way.

"I believe [Cook] was trying to throw the ball to the ground and Smael hit his hand and the ball came to me," Stackhouse said.

Stackhouse said he was told he ran 17 or 18 mph on his return.

"No chance," Smart said. "Only way he can hit 18 mph is on his bike or in his car."

Following the interception, Daijun Edwards' 22-yard run helped set up a 48-yard field goal by Peyton Woodring, the freshman's third of the game and longest of his career, that extended the lead.

Georgia's defense came through with another interception when safety Javon Bullard picked off Cook's deep pass with 1:36 remaining.

"He got us to the fourth quarter and he was tough and gritty like he always is," Missouri Coach Eliah Drinkwitz of Cook.

"We've got to see what happened on the turnovers," Drinkwitz said, but added "I'm not disappointed at all" in the play of his quarterback.

Milton's scoring run was an important lift for the Bulldogs' sluggish running game. The Tigers took a 151-131 advantage in rushing yards.

Cody Schrader's 12-yard scoring run and Cook's 2-point pass to Luther Burden III, who had a touchdown catch earlier in the game, cut Georgia's lead to 24-21. Schrader had 22 carries for 112 yards.

"We came here to win," Schrader said. "That was our objective. That is our objective every week. We just didn't get the job done today."

Dominic Lovett, a Missouri transfer, caught a 6-yard scoring pass for the Bulldogs' only touchdown of the first half.

Despite Georgia's long winning streak, the hard-fought first half was no surprise. The Bulldogs had to rally from a 10-point deficit to win at Missouri 26-22 last season.

"We are disappointed because we put ourselves in a position to contend for the SEC East, which is the goal we have in place," Drinkwitz said. "That is really not going to be in our control any longer. We have to refocus on what our new goals are."

The Tigers survived a scare when Burden held his left ankle and was examined on the field in the second quarter. He returned later in the half and had three catches for 53 yards.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) runs from Missouri linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) is sacked by Georgia defensive lineman Zion Logue (96) and linebacker Jalon Walker (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) reacts after catching a touchdown pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (1) makes a catch as Missouri defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine (7) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Georgia wide receiver Dominic Lovett (6) runs for a touchdown against Missouri during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Georgia fans cheer during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)