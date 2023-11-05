Fall’s last float: Buffalo River at its best during overnight trip





Streams are usually deserted in the fall, but the gravel bars were full of paddlers enjoying overnight float trips on the Buffalo National River on Oct. 20-21.

The weather came from a tourism brochure. It was warm, clear and bright during the day. The foliage was beginning to turn, dappling the hillsides with splashes of orange, yellow and red that looked like tie-dye. The nights were very cool but not cold, just right for a deep sleep in the comfort of a sleeping bag atop an air mattress.

The river was very low and falling. Outfitters said the only floatable water was between the Hwy. 14 Bridge to the Buffalo's confluence with the White River.

For many years, an October trip between Spring Creek Recreation Area and Rush has been the year's featured event for a group of friends that includes Bill Eldridge of Benton, Ed Kubler of Benton, Rusty Pruitt of Bryant, and a revolving cast that includes Dr. Richard Phelan and Matthew Eldridge. Pruitt and I couldn't attend the main event, so we scheduled a separate float for Oct. 20-21.

As the date approached, we both tried to bail. Pruitt had soft commitments elsewhere. I wanted to hunt the opening day of muzzleloader deer season on Oct. 20. I suggested making a day trip on Sunday. Pruitt preferred to do the day trip on Saturday. We considered canceling the thing, but we couldn't bring ourselves to do it. It would set a bad precedent. More important, we knew it might be the last great weekend to be on the river before winter.

Forget all the static. We want to go, so let's just do it.

Our outfitter had two canoes waiting for us at the big gravel bar at the Hwy. 14 Bridge.

"You boys got enough gear?" asked the outfitter as Pruitt dropped the tailgate on his truck.

"You need just as much for one night as you do for a week," Pruitt said.

"If you want to be comfortable you sure do," the outfitter said, laughing.

The load-in is an important part of the trip. One big tote contains my tent, sleeping bag, air mattress and other assorted supplies. I packed a Coleman propane lantern, a lantern stand and a chair. A canary yellow waterproof bag contained clothing. I had four rods and reels, a dry bag full of lures and tackle and a backpack with even more lures and tackle. I carry all that tackle for security, I guess, because I only ever use a few lures.

Pruitt had the same stuff, plus a cooler full of food that included ribeye steaks and sandwiches made with maybe the best brisket I've had, all from Breitweiser's in Benton. Pruitt also brought pre-made "potato boats," baked potatoes cut into flowers and soaked with butter and spices. He also had green beans mixed with sliced almonds.

Pruitt also perched a big wooden pallet on the bow that made his canoe look like an aircraft carrier. Eldridge warned us that the gravel bars had all been picked clean of firewood. Campfires are important to us, so Pruitt brought the pallet to burn as fuel.

We encountered about two dozen paddlers. Every one of them, as well as several shorebound campers at Buffalo Point, asked Pruitt about the pallet.

"That was the best investment I made for this trip," Pruitt said. "I got to meet and talk to all kinds of people I wouldn't have met otherwise."

After passing Buffalo Point, Pruitt suggested gathering all the available wood we encountered and piling it onto the pallet. We found plenty in the form of dead trees on the bank. We broke off as much would as we could from several sites until he pile became untenable.

That's where the fun began. Pruitt couldn't see over or past the wood pile his bow. He had to stand to navigate, which made made the canoe even more unstable. The extra weight also made it very hard to paddle. I had to stay away from him because he couldn't stop or steer. He got through most of the riffles safely, but he had to get out and guide his canoe through a few riffles by hand.

A low tree lay across one riffle not far from our eventual campsite. It was too low. We slid the pallet off the boat and floated it under the tree and beached it downstream. Amazingly, all of the wood stayed on the pallet, but the load was too heavy to hoist back aboard. We had to unload it, place the pallet back on the bow and then restack the wood, this time more carefully to properly distribute the weight and make it less top heavy. When he finally beached this monstrosity at our campsite, I considered it miraculous.

As expected, dinner was divine. The temperature and the murmuring of the stream in my ear made me sleep deeply. All night long, the trills of white-fronted geese migrating south cackled in the crisp air.

Fog enshrouded us in the morning. We stoked another fire and waited for the sun to burn off the mist. We had to be at Rush at 4 p.m., so we took our time and dried our gear.

We hardly fished the first day. The water was too shallow. There was too much silt and too much gravel, so it seemed pointless to fish where there was no habitat. The good fishing starts at the head of the rapid that runs beside our camp. It is deep, clear and rocky, and we always catch a lot of fish there.

Despite our late start, the fish cooperated. We caught a mess of little smallmouth bass, most of which were 6 inches or smaller. A couple of 10-inch fish made us cheer. As I fought one of these, a 12-inch bass zoomed in to try to take the bait away from it. A 16- or 17-inch fish appeared and shadowed them. When I landed the 10-incher, the big fish cruised away. I cast my plastic lizard in front of it, but the fish ignored it.

We arrived at Rush at the same time as our outfitter. I stayed with the gear while he drove Pruitt back to get his truck. I spent that time fishing and caught the last fish of the trip in the current of the creek that flows out of Rush. It was 15 inches, a plump cherry that completed a sweet sundae.



