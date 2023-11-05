Fayetteville Film Fest Pitch Prize winner will look at chicken industry

Diana Campos of Springdale says that she was hesitant to enter the Pitch Prize competition during the Fayetteville Film Festival last month, but her sister urged the young NYU graduate to shoot her shot. Campos won the $2,000 prize to make her documentary, "The Price of Poultry," after a Shark-tank style final round of film pitches from other young filmmakers.

Campos gave an impassioned pitch before an audience gathered to view the feature film "In a World Full of Loneliness," directed by last year's Pitch Prize winner, Jules Taylor. Campos told the crowd that her father worked as a chicken catcher like many other immigrants and hopes that the documentary will expose the inhumane working conditions facing many of the workers, most of whom are privately contracted, are sometimes underage and are often undocumented.

As a condition of the prize, Campos will present the documentary at next year's Fayetteville Film Festival and is crowd funding the rest of the project. Find out more at dianamakesfilms.com and instagram.com/poultryfilm.

Q. I imagine trying to make a documentary where you're dealing with people who may or may not be documented workers, that there are certain boundaries you have to work within to protect people's identities.

A. It's definitely caused difficulties, but there's ways to work around it -- not including people's faces directly or not including their exact voices and being mindful of having their identities protected is really important in this film. Also because my dad is no longer in the work, it's easier for me to interview him and ask him how his experience was ... what it's like, but keeping in mind that these people should not face any retaliation from taking part of a film.

Q. Are you expecting any backlash? Are you worried about anything negative happening?

A. I am worried because Tyson is the world's largest producer of poultry. They are a huge company. And I am worried that they're going to take the film in a negative way or not necessarily view it as how I want it to be viewed in that -- this is something that systemically needs to change. And they're also absolved in a lot of their direct connection to chicken catchers because they're privately contracted and not necessarily contracted under Tyson.

I'm worried in some ways, but at the same time, if they say something, I think it's honestly it's going to be in my favor, if anything comes out of it. I am a little worried. And, of course, my main concern is that none of the people who decide to take part in the film receive any backlash specifically. But if poultry executives are not a fan, that's OK. I don't care.

Q. What is the ideal takeaway for you?

A. I think the ideal takeaway is to one: Educate people. I think a lot of people are just like, not purposefully ignorant, but unknowingly ignorant about the things that go into getting chicken on their table. And, you know, knowledge is power. People who know more about something are more willing to act on it.

I'm hoping that people will be inspired to do the same work that Magaly Licolli and Venceremos, the nonprofit that's working with poultry workers now in Springdale, is doing. They are always asking for volunteers. If more people were willing to do stuff like that, then I will think that the film was successful, you know?

Q. How is everything going right at the moment?

A. At the moment, it's very in its infancy stages. I've launched social media. We're still applying for other grants, so that we can get more funding, and then get crowdfunding hopefully, up soon. We're hoping to start filming either towards the end of this year, the very beginning of next year.

