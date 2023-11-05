Flanigan up for ‘something new’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Allen Flanigan is still playing in the SEC as a fifth-year senior, but he's moved from Auburn to Ole Miss.

"I spent four years at Auburn, I graduated from there," Flanigan, a 6-6 guard from Little Rock Parkview, said at SEC media days. "I was an Auburn man. That's my alma mater.

"But I just felt like for my last season in college, I wanted to try something new."

One thing that won't be new for Flanigan -- who announced May 30 he was transferring to Ole Miss -- is playing with his father, Wes, on the coaching staff.

Wes Flanigan, an Auburn assistant the previous five seasons, has rejoined Ole Miss Coach Chris Beard.

Beard and Wes Flanigan were together as coach and assistant at the University of Arkansas-Little Rock during the 2015-16 season when the Trojans went 30-5, won Sun Belt Conference regular-season and tournament titles and beat Purdue in the NCAA Tournament.

"My dad lets me make my own decisions in life," Allen Flanigan said when asked about following his father to Ole Miss. "I'm a grown man.

"When he made his move, I took the time to watch and think about the things I want to do in my life, what I want to accomplish. That's how I came up with my decision to enter the [transfer] portal."

Flanigan played 114 games at Auburn, including 69 starts, and averaged 8.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Last season he averaged 10.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

"When we were at Little Rock, Al was just a kid growing up," Beard said. "I remember him coming to summer basketball camp, always being at practice, getting shots up before and after.

"It's just been awesome to watch his journey, how he developed in high school, playing for his grandfather [Al Flanigan], a Hall of Fame coach. In my opinion, maybe the best that's ever coached high school basketball.

"Certainly being around his dad, playing for Coach [Bruce] Pearl at Auburn, it's been awesome watching his development, how he's grown.

"I'm looking forward to coaching in my opinion what I think is one of the best players in college basketball, but also looking forward to spending the seven- and eight-month journey. I have a lot of respect for him as a person."

Ole Miss senior guard Matthew Murrell said he's excited to play with Flanigan instead of against him.

"Allen's a dynamic player," Murrell said. "He can play inside-out. He can create for others and create for himself. And part of his game that I think is underrated is that he can really guard."

Flanigan finished his Auburn career with 20 points, 19 rebounds and 6 assists in the Tigers' two NCAA Tournament games when they beat Iowa 83-75 and lost to Houston 81-64.

"I'm just so happy that at the end of Allen Flanigan's career, he was playing great basketball," Pearl said. "I was just very, very proud of our team [last season]. We don't do that without Allen Flanigan playing the best basketball at the end of his career at Auburn."

Flanigan said he prides himself on playing an all-around game.

"Letting my motor run all game, letting guys know I'm there," Flanigan said of what he'll bring to the Rebels. "Really just trying to fill up the stat sheet.

"Any way that we need it that game. Getting guys shots, being able to defend aggressively, rebound, score. I feel like I can contribute in pretty much every aspect and be that glue guy."

In five games against the University of Arkansas the previous three seasons, Flanigan averaged 13 points and 5.8 rebounds and shot 48.8% (21 of 43) from the field, including 9 of 25 on three-pointers.

"Love him as a player," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "We tried to recruit him. Really versatile. When you look at guys who have had success in our system, it's guys like him.

"He's the prototypical position-less player. Can score the ball in the post. Can score in transition. Can make threes.

"Really good defensively. High basketball IQ. I don't like playing against him, but I do like watching him when we're not playing because to me he's one of the best players in our league."

Beard said Flanigan fits what he wants in his players as far being humble and continuing to grind.

"In a short amount of time in Oxford, Al has earned my trust as a player," Beard said. "He's a guy that shows up every day, does what's expected of him. He obviously produces as well. We're excited to have Al."