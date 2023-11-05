Sections
FYI Calendar: Create steampunk art Nov. 8 at FSRAM

by Becca Martin-Brown | November 5, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Steampunk Workshop — Create an assemblage with artist Petra Radcliffe, 5-8 p.m. Nov. 8, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $35 includes supplies. fsram.ticketspice.com.

Nov. 5 (Sunday)

November Artist -- Jim Anderson, all month, Dewey's Cafe, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Holiday Food Drive -- Through Dec. 31, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

NWA Makers Market -- With more than 250 local makers, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Washington County Fairgrounds in Fayetteville. Free admission; parking $5. nwamakers.com.

Tontitown Reunion -- And old-fashioned polenta smear, featuring a Taste of Tontitown, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., St. Joseph Parish Hall in Tontitown. $5. 361-9800.

"A Midsummer Night's Dream" -- With Betsy Jilka as Titania & Steven Marzolf as Oberon, 2 p.m., University Theatre on the UA campus in Fayetteville. Free with reservation. 575-5387 or email tickets@uark.edu.

Sunday Music -- With Ben & Jesse, 2 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

"Teen Dad" -- By playwright Adrienne Dawes, directed by Trey Smith, presented by Arts One Presents, 7:30 p.m., Clapp Auditorium at Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville. $10-$25. artsonepresents.org/teendadinfo.

__

Nov. 6 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Nov. 7 (Tuesday)

A Conversation With a Writer-At-Risk -- With Uchenna Awoke, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

__

Nov. 8 (Wednesday)

Wednesday Over Water -- "Annie Leibovitz at Work," with Alejo Benedetti, 6-9 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Wait list info at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Nov. 9 (Thursday)

Adult Recess -- Berry Basket Calendar, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Authors in the Afternoon -- With W.C. Banning, author of "Stuff: Tales from Places," 4-6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Art on the Bricks -- With a focus on recycled art, 4:30-7:30 p.m., downtown Rogers. Free; artwork for sale. artonthebricks.com.

__

Nov. 10 (Friday)

Cherokee Storytelling -- With Robert Lewis, 6-8 p.m., U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. $10. Register at usmmuseum.org.

Black Tie Bingo Gala -- Supporting the Fort Smith Public Library, 6:30-10:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. $150. fortsmithlibrary.org.

__

Nov. 11 (Saturday)

Investigation Station -- 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m., U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. With museum admission. usmmuseum.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com

Print Headline: FYI: An Entertainment Calendar

