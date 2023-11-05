FYI Calendar: Solve a murder at the Botanical Garden Nov. 10-12

Nov. 5 (Sunday)

November Artist -- Jim Anderson, all month, Dewey's Cafe, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Holiday Food Drive -- Through Dec. 31, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

NWA Makers Market -- With more than 250 local makers, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Washington County Fairgrounds in Fayetteville. Free admission; parking $5. nwamakers.com.

Fall Fungi -- With Master Mycologist Jay Justice, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $65. Wait list info at ozarkfolkways.org.

Tontitown Reunion -- And old-fashioned polenta smear, featuring a Taste of Tontitown, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., St. Joseph Parish Hall in Tontitown. $5. 361-9800.

"A Midsummer Night's Dream" -- With Betsy Jilka as Titania & Steven Marzolf as Oberon, 2 p.m. Nov. 5; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8-10; and 2 p.m. Nov. 12, University Theatre on the UA campus in Fayetteville. Free with reservation. 575-5387 or email tickets@uark.edu.

Author Talk -- With Windy Elstermeier, author of "Move," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Numbers In Nature -- With Eric Fuselier, environmental scientist and math enthusiast, 2 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Sunday Music -- With Ben & Jesse, 2 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

"Teen Dad" -- By playwright Adrienne Dawes, directed by Trey Smith, presented by Arts One Presents, 7:30 p.m., Clapp Auditorium at Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville. $10-$25. artsonepresents.org/teendadinfo.

Nov. 6 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Stitch Together -- For needleworkers, 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Speaker Series -- Dog training, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Writing Musical Theater -- With Mary Sue Price, 5-7:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Cooking With Claudia -- 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Yoga at FPL -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Book Talk at Night -- "The House in the Cerulean Sea" by T.J. Klune, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Nov. 7 (Tuesday)

Health Talk -- Alzheimer's: Symptoms and Caring for a Loved One with Kerrie Englund, LPN, 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Mindfulness Meditation -- 5:30-6:45 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

A Conversation With a Writer-At-Risk -- With Uchenna Awoke, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Nov. 8 (Wednesday)

Gentle Flow -- With Trailside Yoga, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: 3 in 30 -- 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Hip-Hop for Everyone -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Wednesday Over Water -- "Annie Leibovitz at Work," with Alejo Benedetti, 6-9 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Wait list info at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Nov. 9 (Thursday)

Crimes & Clues Book Club -- 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Motion Is Lotion -- 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Adult Recess -- Berry Basket Calendar, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

The Book Was Better Club -- "Nothing Lasts Forever" by Roderick Thorp and the movie "Die Hard," 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Authors in the Afternoon -- With W.C. Banning, author of "Stuff: Tales from Places," 4-6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Art on the Bricks -- With a focus on recycled art, 4:30-7:30 p.m., downtown Rogers. Free; artwork for sale. artonthebricks.com.

Social Sewing Circle -- 5:30-7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Nov. 10 (Friday)

Free Screenings -- Vision, hearing and speech for ages 3-5, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Sculpture & Nature -- 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cherokee Storytelling -- With Robert Lewis, 6-8 p.m., U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. $10. Register at usmmuseum.org.

Black Tie Bingo Gala -- Supporting the Fort Smith Public Library, 6:30-10:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. $150. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Nov. 11 (Saturday)

Hunter Education Class -- With Ozark Highlands Nature Center, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Super Saturday -- Service Dog Story Time, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. aylib.org.

Find Your Writing Roots -- With Dani Abernathy, 10 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Investigation Station -- 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m., U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. With museum admission. usmmuseum.org.

Crafternoon -- Pompom Birds, noon-2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Photography Studio Demo -- With Meredith Mashburn, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Volunteer Orientation -- 1:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Apply at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Commonplace Junk Journals -- With visiting artist Shannon Green, 2-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Wait list at faylib.org.

Film Screening -- "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," 3 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Nov. 12 (Sunday)

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Community Yoga -- With Jamie Dye, 204 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

The Diana Project -- Saving the state butterfly, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Indie Lens -- Film "A Town Called Victoria" and discussion, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

On Show

"N.I. (Natural Intelligence) -- An installation by Amos Cochran inspired by pop-up ads and doom scrolling, through Nov. 12, The Tower at The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. themomentary.org.

"Dear Friend" -- A focus exhibition featuring a selection of artworks created by artist Leah Grant and local community members in 2022 as part of the museum's CB to You Mobile Art Lab program, through Nov. 27, Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Harold Keller: Portals" -- A collection of works by former UAFS art professor Harold Keller, through Dec. 16, UAFS Gallery of Art and Design, 535 N. Waldron Road in Fort Smith. Free. uafs.edu/gallery.

On Show -- A celebration of Hispanic art, culture and history, the newest exhibition in the Fort Smith Museum of History's Boyd Gallery features artworks by Isaac Helguera from Mexico and Madjer Linares from El Salvado, through Dec. 31, Fort Smith Museum of History, 320 Rogers Ave. $4-$8. 783-7841, fortsmithmuseum.com.

"Seeing One Another" -- "New Views on the Alfred Stieglitz Collection," through Jan. 1, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Toys Well Played" -- 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through Jan. 13, Rogers Historical Museum, 313 S. Second St. in Rogers. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org or 621-1154.

"Annie Leibovitz at Work" -- Iconic and new work by the photographer of the famous, through Jan. 29, 2024, Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"HUMAN ONE" -- A unique kinetic sculpture by digital artist Mike Winkelmann, better known as Beeple, through January 2024, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Architecture at Home" -- Five prototypes for homes intended to spark a dialogue about contemporary housing, through March 6, 2024, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Trace Me Back" -- An experiential installation by Marie Bannerot McInerney, through April 22, Contemporary Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

