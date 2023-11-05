Glover announces bid for Pine Bluff mayor position





To everything there is a season, a time for every purpose under heaven.

These profound words have navigated me through the course of my life. During the last 12 months I have experienced transition and quiet solace. Through patience and peace, I have gained understanding and clarity as to what is next. We have reached a chapter in the story of our great city that can be viewed as a valley of decision. We must look to the future with vision during this critical time. The future is shaped by those who boldly believe in its importance. There is a hope that we can never be ashamed of, for it will not disappoint. In the determined pursuit of that hope, I, Samuel B. Glover, humbly announce my candidacy for mayor of the city of Pine Bluff.

I am a native son of Pine Bluff, born, nurtured and established by its storied and proud heritage, devoted husband to LaRhonda Glover, son of Dr. Leslie and Mattie Glover and father to Cyrus, Daniel and Deborah-Jael.

This is our future and the future is now. I run for purpose. I run for the downtrodden and oppressed. I run for the uplifted as well as the resilient. I run for hope. I have decided to run for us. We are the people who amidst great adversity have kept the faith in our God and our community. We are Pine Bluff and we love our city.



