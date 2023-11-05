Harding (10-0) rips East Central

SEARCY -- Harding celebrated its seniors on homecoming Saturday, but the Bisons were anything but hospitable to East Central (Okla.).

Crushing performances on both sides of the ball were too much for the Tigers to handle as Harding bullied its way to a 48-7 victory in front of a huge crowd at First Security Stadium.

Cole Keylon scored three touchdowns while Blake Delacruz and Braden Jay each had more than 100 yards rushing for the Bisons, who didn't encounter any issues in beating East Central for the 11th straight time while running their overall winning streak to a school-record 14 games.

"I just keep using the word maturity to describe these guys," Harding Coach Paul Simmons said. "The challenge is how do you approach every opponent like it's the biggest game of the year, and that's really hard to do. To keep from having that emotional letdown is so challenging, but these guys have done that so well.

"And really, every phase of the game [Saturday] was dynamite."

Explosiveness has been the norm this season for Harding (10-0, 10-0 Great American Conference), ranked No. 4 in the NCAA Division II, and it was even more noticeable in its final regular-season home game. The Bisons -- who are No. 2 in the Super Region Three rankings but are expected to move into the top spot next week after No. 1 Pittsburg (Kan.) State's 31-30 loss to No. 9 Missouri Western State on Saturday -- scored on seven of their eight possessions and pounded out 528 total yards, all of which came on the ground.

Delacruz ran 18 times for 112 yards and Jay rushed five times for 104 yards for Harding, which also moved to 12-0 all time against the Tigers in games played at Searcy. Chauncey Martin also carried four times for 93 yards.

Defensively, Simmons' group was just as troublesome, especially in the first half.

East Central (3-7, 3-7) had 52 yards total over the first two quarters and trailed 21-0 at halftime. The Tigers ran just four plays on Harding's side of the field during the first 30 minutes, and three of those resulted in negative yardage.

"That defense plays with so much energy," said Simmons, whose team has held all 10 of its opponents to 20 points or less. "They play with so much passion. Honestly, I really do think we have the best coaching staff in the country, and man, our defensive coaches. ... I'm telling you, if you're here at 4:30 a.m. on a Tuesday, you're late for the party because those guys are already in there working."

The Tigers, who've lost their past three games, didn't eclipse the 100-yard mark for total yardage until the midway point of the fourth quarter and avoided being shut out for the first time since 2021 -- a 28-0 loss to Harding -- when Traair Edwards found Jace Wyatt in the right corner for a 5-yard score with 5:44 remaining in the game.

Keylon staked Harding to an early 7-0 lead when he scored on a 5-yard run to complete a 10-play, 66-yard drive. After forcing a Tigers' punt on their following series, Delacruz finished off an 11-play, 52-yard march with a punishing 3-yard touchdown run up the middle with 14:54 to go in the second quarter to up the Bisons' lead.

East Central did pin Harding deep in its own territory later in the period after another punt, but the Bisons commenced to moving 85 yards in 15 snaps, with Keylon darting in for a 4-yard score to give them their 21-point lead at the break.

It was more of the same in the second half for both teams.

Harding took the third-quarter kickoff and marched 92 yards in 9 plays, with Jay eventually scoring on a 27-yard run. Keylon netted his third touchdown with 7:20 left in the quarter with a 1-yard score, which came two plays after Martin nearly crossed the goal line on a 62-yard run, and Omar Sinclair pushed his way in for a 4-yard touchdown a little more than four minutes later.

Myron Mason also scored on a 10-yard run in the fourth quarter for Harding.

"The magic is to prepare every single week, the exact same way," Simmons said. "Nothing changes, whether it's a 10-win team or a team that has no wins. Nothing changes for us because the standard is what the standard is. The second that you believe you're there and that you've arrived, you're going to get beat."