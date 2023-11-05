Hope businessman seeking GOP’s nod in state Senate race

Republican Mark Silvey, a small business owner from Hope, announced his run for the Arkansas Senate District 3 seat on Saturday, a position currently held by Sen. Steve Crowell, R-Magnolia.

"I will be a consistent conservative vote and voice for the people," Silvey said in a news release announcing his candidacy.

The District 3 seat covers Clark, Columbia, Lafayette and Nevada counties and parts of Hot Spring, Hempstead and Pike counties.

"I am inspired to this work by one of our founding fathers, Frederick Muhlenberg," Silvey wrote on his website. "He was a pastor who at first opposed the idea of Christians getting involved in government. Later when the British threatened his home and freedoms, he decided to get involved. He eventually went on to become the first speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, and as such had the privilege of putting his signature on the Bill of Rights. In one hand he held the Bible and stood for what is right. In the other, he held the Constitution and stood for the rights of the people."

The key issues highlighted on Silvey's website are protecting life, protecting children, opposing vaccine mandates, renewing education, supporting law and order, responding to the crisis at the Southern border and supporting the Second Amendment.

"After experiencing the misguided and unconstitutional restrictions of Covid, Mark has been actively involved in governmental policy and working to elect candidates who will stand for the Constitutional rights of the people," his website stated. "He now wants to serve in the government to stand for what is right and for the rights of the people in the state of Arkansas."

Silvey also serves as a pastor at his local church and his family sells "farm goods at a local farmer's market, as well as operate several small businesses," according to his website.

The current incumbent, Crowell, was elected in November 2022 and sworn into the position in January 2023. He is a member of the Magnolia City Council and serves on the Police Commission and Finance Committee.

Crowell said he plans on running for re-election and "continuing to serve the great people of District 3."

The candidate filing period will open at noon Monday and will end Nov. 14.

Ly is a Report for America Corps member.