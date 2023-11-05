Judkins’ 3 TDs, tipped FG lift Ole Miss over Texas A&M

OXFORD, Miss. -- Lane Kiffin, along with every fan of the Mississippi Rebels, needed to exhale after experiencing all the twists and turns of Saturday's win over Texas A&M.

Quinshon Judkins ran for three touchdowns, including the game-winner from a yard out with 1:40 left, and Zxavian Harris deflected Randy Bond's 47-yard field-goal attempt on the last play to preserve the 38-35 victory.

"What a really exciting way to finish a game. Exciting," Kiffin said. "We seemed in command, let it get away, come back to get ahead and get a play at the end. Our guys really played well."

The No. 10 Rebels (8-1, 5-1 SEC) remained in second place in the SEC West with their fifth consecutive win. Texas A&M (5-4, 3-3) was denied bowl eligibility for another week and lost for the third consecutive time to the Rebels.

Judkins, who had 102 yards rushing on 23 carries, capped a nine-play, 75-yard drive to give the Rebels the decisive margin. Jaxson Dart was 24 of 33 for 387 yards and 2 touchdowns. Tre Harris caught 11 passes for for 213 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown.

"It was an awesome game by Dart," Kiffin said. "That was a really good game against a good defense without a mistake and it still went to the wire."

Jahdae Walker led Texas A&M with eight receptions for 100 yards and Amari Daniels had 70 yards on 12 rushes with a 1-yard touchdown.

"Our guys fought, battled and we got to help them make one more play," Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher said. "We got to find a couple of inches and cure this problem."

Max Johnson, who was 31 of 42 for 305 yards, rallied the Aggies from a 31-21 fourth-quarter deficit, scoring on a 1-yard run for a 35-31 lead with 4:34 left. He also threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Jake Johnson but had a pass intercepted in the end zone.

The Rebels got scoring runs of 9 and 6 yards from Judkins to build a 20-14 halftime lead.

A&M's Le'Veon Moss left with an injury in the second half after running nine times for 52 yards and a touchdown.

Texas A&M, trailing 14-0 midway, kept the game close thanks to a big play on special teams. After Ole Miss had a 12-yard touchdown run erased by a holding penalty, Shemar Turner blocked Jacoby Mathews' 41-yard field goal attempt and returned it for a 75-yard touchdown to make it 14-7.

"It was critical. The special teams block got us back in the game," Fisher said. "Then we got rolling on offense."

The Aggies lost their ninth consecutive road game.

NO. 17 TENNESSEE 59, CONNECTICUT 3

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Joe Milton Jr. passed for 254 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score, all in the first half, and No. 17 Tennessee had three defensive touchdowns for the first time in program history in a victory over Connecticut.

The Volunteers (7-2) had three scoring plays of at least 60 yards as they built a 35-3 halftime lead. Milton's scoring passes were 60 yards to Ramel Keyton and 83 yards to Squirrel White. Jaylen Wright broke an 82-yard run on the second play from scrimmage and finished with 113 yards rushing.

"I wouldn't say it was the best performance we're capable of," Tennessee Coach Josh Heupel said. "Our best is still out there."

Milton, in his first full season as a starter, has been efficient in his past two games, completing 29 of 35 passes for 482 yards and 3 touchdowns.

The Vols' Tyler Baron had a 24-yard fumble return for a score, Jaylen McCollough had a 34-yard interception return for a touchcown and Aaron Beasley a 39-yard pick-six.

AUBURN 31, VANDERBILT 15

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Jarquez Hunter ran for 121 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter, and Auburn never trailed in beating Vanderbilt for the Tigers' second straight victory.

Auburn (5-4, 2-4 SEC) now has strung together consecutive league wins after snapping a four-game skid overall.

Hunter finished with a career-high 183 yards rushing on 19 carries.

Payton Thorne threw for 194 yards and two touchdowns, including a 53-yarder to Rivaldo Fairweather. Auburn outgained Vandy 424-266, and the Tigers also had five sacks and Nehemiah Pritchett's interception with 1:50 left sealed the win.

Held to 93 yards in the first half, Vanderbilt tried to rally in the third down 31-7. Ken Seals threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Junior Sherill, and the Commodoes converted a 2-point run to pull within 31-15. Vandy had first-and-goal at the Auburn 10 when Marcus Harris and Cam Riley sacked Seals for an 11-yard loss.

SOUTH CAROLINA 38, JACKSONVILLE STATE 28

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Xavier Leggette caught 9 passes for 217 yards and 2 touchdowns to lead South Carolina over Jacksonville State.

Spencer Rattler was 27-of-38 passing for 399 yards for South Carolina (3-6).

Jacksonville State (7-3) committed four turnovers and the biggest mistake -- a pass that South Carolina's Stone Blanton intercepted and ran back 88 yards for a touchdown with 2:02 left -- finally did in its hopes for a first win over an SEC school since beating Ole Miss in 2010.