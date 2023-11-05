LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: New comms director at visitors bureau | Safety action plan for roads underway

Chastain new hire at visitors bureau

Jeff Chastain has been hired as the new director of communications for the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau.

For the past 16 years, he worked for E.C. Barton & Company in Jonesboro, including 12 years as public relations director, according to a recent news release from the visitors bureau. Chastain's experience also includes three years as the public relations director for the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce.

"I'm excited about the opportunity to help make meaningful contributions to the city of Little Rock by being part of the [visitors bureau]," Chastain said in a statement included with the release. "Our work, by our mission, is to improve the quality of life and the local economy through our many activities. Work of this nature is emotionally rewarding."

Kasey Summerville, the visitors bureau's vice president of marketing, communications and community engagement, in a statement called Chastain "a natural choice for our team."

Metroplan seeks street safety input

Officials are seeking public input on a regional comprehensive safety action plan for Central Arkansas' streets and roads, according to a news release issued Friday.

The work is being funded by Metroplan -- the metropolitan planning organization for Faulkner, Lonoke, Pulaski and Saline counties -- through a federal grant from the Safe Streets and Roads for All program.

Residents can take a survey and add comments to an interactive map by visiting CentralARSafeStreets.com.

Additionally, residents can meet with officials working on the project at several open-house events scheduled for this month and next month. The first is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Nov. 14 at Wrightsville City Hall, 13024 Arkansas 365 in Little Rock.

Once the safety action plan is adopted ahead of a June 1, 2024, deadline, cities and counties in Central Arkansas will become eligible to receive future implementation grants through the Safe Streets and Roads for All program, according to the news release.

"Central Arkansas' plan will study crash hotspots throughout the four-county region and recommend countermeasures to prevent fatalities and serious injuries," the news release said.

In a statement included with the release, Metroplan Executive Director Casey Covington said the plan will address "unique urban safety issues" and "focus on multi-modal transportation that includes transit, bicycle, and pedestrian infrastructure in addition to critical roadway locations."

Survey now closed for LR master plan

A public survey tied to a forthcoming downtown Little Rock master plan officially closed at the end of the day on Tuesday.

The master-plan process is being led by the firm Sasaski. The city of Little Rock has agreed to pay the Boston-headquartered firm up to $745,000 in consulting fees and reimbursable expenses using the city's pool of American Rescue Plan Act funding.

A draft plan is expected to be ready for public review by May.