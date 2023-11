LIVE! Music: The Iguanas perform for AAC! Live in Fort Smith

A fixture of the New Orleans music scene for over two decades, The Iguanas bring their mix of Tejano and Conjunto sounds from the Texas/Mexico border region to the River Valley. The group will perform at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at AACLive! Individual tickets are $52.50 for the show. Next up are Travis Linville on Dec. 7 and Sarah Shook & The Disarmers on Feb. 1 at 801 Media Center, 801 N. "A" St. in Fort Smith. aaclive.com.

RIVER VALLEY

Club Kinkead's -- All of Her, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 8; Brance Bess, 8 p.m. Nov. 15; JR Jones, 8 p.m. Nov. 22; Dragged out Thursdays and Sunday's Best with Polly start at 8 p.m. facebook.com/ClubKinkeadsFtSmith.

TempleLive -- Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, 7 p.m. Dec. 2; Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow, 8 p.m. Dec. 7; Heather Land, 8 p.m. Dec. 8; Josey Scott's Saliva, 7 p.m. Dec. 16; Tracy Byrd, 7 p.m. Feb. 9, 2024; That Arena Rock Show, 7 p.m. Feb. 17. fortsmith.templelive.com.

Hero's -- All of Her, Anything or Everything, The Fighting Side and 5 Body Blade, starting at 8 p.m. Nov. 11.

Majestic Fort Smith -- Cooper Alan and Noah Thompson at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9; Velcro Pygmies, 8 p.m. Nov. 10; Cody Canada and The Departed, 7 p.m. Nov. 11; Tanner Usrey and Carson Wallace, 8 p.m. Nov. 18; Jackson Taylor and The Sinners, 7 p.m. Nov. 24; Jason Boland and the Stragglers, 7 p.m. Nov. 25. majesticfortsmith.com.

Riverwind Casino -- Aaron Lewis, 8 p.m. Nov. 9; Flatland Cavalry, 8 p.m. Nov. 10; Pete Davidson, 8 p.m. Dec. 3; Jake's Jingle Jam, 7 p.m. Dec. 7; Lee Brice, 8 p.m. Dec. 15; Ron White, 7 p.m. Dec. 30; Midland, 9 p.m. Dec. 31; Boyz II Men, 8 p.m. Jan. 12, 2024; Joy Koy, 7 p.m. Jan. 27. riverwind.com.

Cherokee Casino and Hotel Roland -- Lyle Parman, 5 p.m. and Runnin' On Empty, 9 p.m. Nov. 10; Dale Johnston, 5 p.m. and Gabrielle Gore & The Silent Thunder, 9 p.m. Nov. 11; Muddy Boots Line Dancing, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 16; Sallisaw Drifters, 5 p.m. and Stonehorse at 9 p.m. Nov. 17; Jon Dooly, 5 p.m. and FM Live, 9 p.m. Nov. 18; Back in Black (AC/DC Tribute), 8 p.m. Nov. 22. cherokeecasino.com/roland/entertainment.

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com