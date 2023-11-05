Long-range strategies should help relieve Fayetteville’s affordable housing woes, planner says

FAYETTEVILLE -- The city has a road map to help create affordable housing; it just needs to follow the map, the City Council...
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Long-range strategies should help relieve Fayetteville’s affordable housing woes, planner saysby Stacy Ryburn | November 5, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Britin Bostick, long-range planner for Fayetteville, smiles Friday at her office in Fayetteville. Bostick recently provided the third and final presentation on housing in Fayetteville to the City Council with a more than 50-page report. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)
Print Headline: Planner: Long-range strategies to relieve city’s affordable housing woes
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT