Milroe runs, passes No. 8 Tide by LSU

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Jalen Milroe rushed for 155 yards and 4 touchdowns and passed for another 219 yards to lead No. 8 Alabama to a 42-28 victory over No. 14 LSU on Saturday night.

Milroe matched big plays both running and passing with the Tigers' Heisman Trophy candidate Jayden Daniels and the Crimson Tide (8-1, 6-0 SEC) moved closer to locking down an SEC West title. Alabama also continued its rise back into playoff contention with a seventh consecutive win.

"Probably as close to a complete game as we've played all year and we needed to play a game like that," Tide Coach Nick Saban said.

The win kept all of Alabama's annual goals intact, something that seemed anything but guaranteed after a Game 2 loss to No. 7 Texas.

"Maybe win the West, maybe get in the SEC Championship Game and who knows what happens from there?" Saban said.

Daniels and Milroe were both putting on dazzling dual-threat displays. But the Heisman Trophy contender for the Tigers (6-3, 4-2) was hurt on a hard hit that drew a flag early in the fourth quarter. He briefly reentered the game but didn't run a play, heading to the medical tent after a penalty and a timeout, where his mother joined him. CBS reported he was in concussion protocol.

Daniels lay face down before walking off after the hit by Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner that drew a roughing the passer flag.

Milroe, meanwhile, had likely his best all-around game, putting up Daniels-like numbers. He completed 15 of 23 passes and had 20 carries, setting a Tide single-game record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback.

Daniels also passed for 219 yards with 2 touchdowns, while running for 163 yards and a score. His lone negative play proved a big one. Turner deflected a fourth-quarter pass into the air and Terrion Arnold intercepted it, setting up Jase McClellan's 10-yard scoring run to push the margin to two touchdowns.

Garrett Nussmeier finished off the game and did move LSU into Alabama territory late.

Malik Nabers, the nation's leading receiver, had 10 catches for 171 yards, including a 46-yard touchdown on the Tigers' opening drive.

Both starting quarterbacks had 100-plus rushing yards and topped 160 passing by halftime, when it was tied 21-21.

The teams traded rushing touchdowns by Josh Williams and Roydell Williams in the third quarter.

The Tide's Will Reichard became the NCAA's all-time leading scorer among kickers with an extra point in the third quarter. He passed Austin Seibert's record of 499 set from 2015-18 at Oklahoma.

