Moscow debuts historic display

Estonia to allow

office for Taipei

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

HELSINKI -- Estonia will allow Taiwan to open a nondiplomatic representative office of Taipei in the Baltic country to boost economic and cultural ties with the self-governing island but pledged to stick with the "One China" policy in political relations.

The government of Estonia, a member of the European Union and NATO, revised its approach to Taiwan at a Cabinet meeting Nov. 2 while discussing the country's China policy, Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna told local media outlets Friday.

China claims Taiwan, an island about 100 miles off its east coast, as its territory. Beijing considers Taiwan a rebel province to be brought under its control by force if necessary.

"Just like many other countries of the European Union, Estonia is also ready to accept the establishment of a nondiplomatic economic or cultural representation of Taipei in order to promote the respective relations," Tsahkna said in remarks first published by Estonia's foreign ministry on Nov. 2. He didn't provide any details about when such an office would be established in Estonia.

Under the "One China" principle, Beijing holds a position that there is only one sovereign state under the name of China, and that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China.

Nevertheless, some countries, such as the United States, maintain unofficial relations with Taiwan or allow its economic or cultural representative office -- under Taipei's name -- on their territory.

"Estonia does not recognize Taiwan as a country. As part of the One China policy, we will not develop political relations with Taiwan," Tsahkna said. "At the same time, we consider it important to revive relations with Taiwan in economy, education, culture, communication between civil society organizations and other such fields," he said.

He said Estonia, which has a population of 1.3 million people, wants to align its current China policy with that of the 27-member EU, which similarly to the Baltic nation sees Beijing as "a partner, a competitor and a rival."

"All these aspects must be taken into account in [Estonia's] China policy," he said.

Tsahkna's comments came just days before Joseph Wu, Taiwan's foreign minister, is set to visit Estonia. Wu will deliver a speech on Taiwan's foreign policy and attend a discussion panel by a local think tank in the capital, Tallinn, on Wednesday.

