CNN international journalist Christiane Amanpour debuted on the company's North American network with "The Amanpour Hour," part of a revamped Saturday morning lineup. The London-based Amanpour envisions her show as a weekly letter to Americans about what is going on in the world and why it's important to them. Amanpour, 65 and celebrating her 40th year at CNN, was for a long time the face viewers were most likely to see reporting from the world's hotspots. That has primarily, although not always, been left to others since she began hosting the studio show "Amanpour" each weekday. That program airs at 1 p.m. Eastern on CNN International, a network that is seen mostly outside of the United States. The same show, renamed "Amanpour & Co.," airs later in the day on PBS stations. "I have always believed, ever since I started as a foreign correspondent at CNN, that the American audience wants to hear about the world," she told The Associated Press on Friday. "I've never believed that they just want to know what's happening in their backyard." It's important to project a sense of calm when talking about news that might cause others on TV to hyperventilate, she said. "I stick to my belief of what journalism is, and that's to be truthful always ... to call it like it is, when it is, she said.

Alan Ruck is doing fine after crashing his Rivian truck into a Los Angeles pizzeria last week. "I'm OK," Ruck said in the footage obtained by TMZ. "I'm fine and thank God nobody was killed." Representatives for the actor did not immediately respond Friday to the Los Angeles Times' requests for further comment. On Halloween, Ruck's electric pickup smashed into the side of Raffallo's Pizza in Hollywood. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that a crash occurred around 9 p.m. Tuesday. Four vehicles were involved in the collision and minor injuries were reported. Police public information officer Matthew Cruz told the Los Angeles Times on Friday that "there was no crime involved in this incident and there was no arrest." A 32-year-old man from one of the other vehicles was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, officials told KTLA-TV Channel 5. Ruck was not hurt, the local news station reported Thursday. Law enforcement officials also told KTLA that no charges will be filed as a result of the multicar crash and impairment was not suspected.