N.C. begins voter photo ID requirement

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina's voter photo identification law, enacted nearly five years ago by the Republican-controlled legislature but blocked by litigation, is just now getting implemented with local elections that wrap up next week.

Statewide and county officials say carrying out the photo ID requirement has gone well during three tranches of contests that began with mail-in absentee voting in mid-August, even though they've had few resources with which to communicate the changes to the public. A very low percentage of ballots cast has failed to count based on the rules.

The process is going well, said Mecklenburg County elections director Michael Dickerson, "much better than I expected." Voters within North Carolina's second-largest county are choosing leaders for Charlotte, the local School Board and other municipalities.

Some voter education and civil-rights advocates, however, remain concerned the new process is impeding voting.

"It's crucial to understand that not all barriers to voting are immediately visible, especially for marginalized communities," said Da'Quan Love, the state NAACP's executive director. The state NAACP still has a pending federal lawsuit challenging the 2018 voter ID law as racially discriminatory, but the law can be enforced because an appeals court overturned a judge's previous decision stopping its use in advance of a trial.

These low-turnout elections are a likely dress rehearsal for voter ID in 2024, when over 5 million people are expected to cast ballots in close races for president and governor next November in the ninth-largest state. Primaries also happen in March.

Close to 99,000 votes cast by mail or in person for primary or general elections on Sept. 12 and Oct. 10 were counted, while only 40 ballots weren't as the result of a voter failing to meet the ID law's requirements, according to State Board of Elections data. Several hundred thousand more ballots are being cast in general elections for about 465 cities, towns and villages that conclude Tuesday. Historically, turnout has been about 15% for these elections.

Under the law, a voter must present photo identification from one of nearly a dozen categories -- from driver's licenses and military IDs to approved IDs for university students and government workers. County election offices can produce free voter ID cards. Absentee voters mail a copy of a qualifying ID with their ballots. People unable to produce a photo ID in person can cast a provisional ballot. They must either fill out an exception form or return to their local election office with an ID for their vote to count.

Workers of You Can Vote, a nonprofit that helps register North Carolina voters and has educated 70,000 people on voting this year, have noticed voters mistakenly believing they must have an up-to-date driver's license in order to vote, especially if they've just moved to the state. And the group is worried that voter mistakes with mail-in balloting are resulting in voting delays, a group official says.

The State Board of Elections received money in the state budget this fall to fund broad statewide education efforts next year, such as television ads and mailers.

Thirty-six states request or require identification to vote, of which at least 20 ask for a photo ID, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Brandon Rivers works to sign up voters a The Roof Above, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. A North Carolina photo voter identification law enacted nearly five years ago but got stuck in litigation is finally being implemented with this fall's municipal elections that wrap up next week. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)



