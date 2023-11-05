NFL Capsules

Dolphins vs. Chiefs

8:30 p.m. (NFL Network)

LINE Chiefs by 2 1/2

SERIES Dolphins lead 16-15; Chiefs won at Dolphins 33-27 on Dec. 13, 2020

LAST WEEK Dolphins beat Patriots 31-17; Chiefs lost at Broncos 24-9

ON OFFENSE

(RK) DOLPHINSVS.CHIEFS (RK)

(1) 151.8RUSH105.1 (21)

(1) 301.5PASS276.4 (3)

(1) 453.3YARDS381.5 (4)

(1) 33.9POINTS23.4 (12)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) DOLPHINSVS.CHIEFS (RK)

(17) 107.9RUSH111.6 (19)

(16) 221.5PASS176.1 (2)

(15) 329.4YARDS287.8 (4)

(25) 25.5POINTS16.1 (2)

WHAT TO WATCH This game is at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany. ... Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill played 6 seasons in Kansas City before being traded to Miami in March 2022. With Hill, Miami's offense leads the NFL in rushing, passing, total offense and scoring. ... The Chiefs will look to avoid losing 2 consecutive games for the first time since Weeks 2-3 in 2021.

Seahawks at Ravens

Noon (CBS)

LINE Ravens by 4 1/2

SERIES Tied 3-3; Ravens won at Seahawks 30-16 on Oct. 20, 2019

LAST WEEK Seahawks beat Browns 24-20; Ravens won at Cardinals 31-24

ON OFFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKSVS.RAVENS (RK)

(19) 107.1RUSH143.1 (3)

(15) 227.6PASS207.6 (19)

(16) 334.7YARDS350.8 (11)

(11) 24.0POINTS25.3 (7)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKSVS.RAVENS (RK)

(8) 96.9RUSH99.9 (12)

(22) 234.3PASS176.6 (3)

(16) 331.1YARDS276.5 (2)

(11) 19.7POINTS15.1 (1)

WHAT TO WATCH The Seahawks are making the last of four scheduled trips to the Eastern time zone this season. They went 2-1 in the first three. Seattle has won 15 of their past 19 games kicking off at 10 a.m. Pacific time. ... The Ravens have a league-high 31 sacks. Baltimore has had 13 players with at least one sack this season.

Vikings at Falcons

Noon (Fox)

LINE Falcons by 4 1/2

SERIES Vikings lead 20-12; Falcons won at Vikings 40-23 on Oct. 18, 2020

LAST WEEK Vikings won at Packers 24-10; Falcons lost at Titans 28-23

ON OFFENSE

(RK) VIKINGSVS.FALCONS (RK)

(31) 73.3RUSH126.3 (10)

(2) 280.5PASS214.9 (18)

(10) 353.8YARDS341.1 (14)

(T14) 21.9POINTS17.3 (T27)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) VIKINGSVS.FALCONS (RK)

(13) 101.6RUSH102.0 (14)

(15) 221.1PASS194.6 (8)

(11) 322.8YARDS296.6 (6)

(15) 20.3POINTS20.1 (14)

WHAT TO WATCH Both teams will have new starting quarterbacks this week. Jaren Hall took over for an injured Kirk Cousins last week for Minnesota, while veteran Taylor Heinicke is in for a struggling Desmond Ridder in Atlanta. ... The Vikings' three-game winning streak is the longest in the NFC.

Cardinals at Browns

Noon

LINE Browns by 7 1/2

SERIES Browns lead 33-16-3; Cardinals won at Browns 37-14 on Oct. 17, 2021

LAST WEEK Cardinals lost to Ravens 31-24; Browns lost at Seahawks 24-20

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CARDINALSVS.BROWNS (RK)

(4) 137.8RUSH148.6 (2)

(28) 180.9PASS180.0 (30)

(21) 318.6YARDS328.6 (18)

(T22) 18.9POINTS22.0 (13)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CARDINALSVS.BROWNS (RK)

(25) 130.6RUSH96.7 (7)

(18) 225.1PASS163.3 (1)

(26) 355.8YARDS260.0 (1)

(27) 26.6POINTS19.9 (12)

WHAT TO WATCH The Browns will have QB Deshaun Watson back today after missing most of the past month with a shoulder injury. Watson has started just once in the past 4 games and lasted only 12 plays in a victory at Indianapolis. ... Arizona traded QB Joshua Dobbs to Minnesota on Tuesday and will likely turn to Clayton Tune under center.

Bears at Saints

Noon

LINE Saints by 8 1/2

SERIES Saints lead 18-15; Saints beat Bears 21-9 in a NFC wild-card game Jan. 10, 2021

LAST WEEK Bears lost at Chargers 30-13; Saints won at Colts 38-27

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BEARSVS.SAINTS (RK)

(6) 132.8RUSH106.0 (20)

(26) 187.9PASS243.1 (T9)

(19) 320.6YARDS349.1 (12)

(T17) 21.4POINTS21.4 (T17)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BEARSVS.SAINTS (RK)

(3) 78.8RUSH106.9 (15)

(30) 262.3PASS189.5 (7)

(23) 341.0YARDS296.4 (5)

(28) 27.3POINTS19.3 (9)

WHAT TO WATCH The Bears have not won at the Superdome since 1991. However, Chicago did beat New Orleans in 2005 in Baton Rouge when the Saints played 4 home games away from the Superdome because of Hurricane Katrina. ... Saints QB Taysom Hill rushed for 2 TDs last week at Indianapolis. He's rushed for at least one TD in his past 2 games.

Rams at Packers

Noon

LINE Packers by 3

SERIES Packers lead 49-47-2; Packers beat Rams 24-12 on Dec. 19

LAST WEEK Rams lost at Cowboys 43-20; Packers lost to Vikings 24-10

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAMSVS.PACKERS (RK)

(17) 109.5RUSH88.4 (25)

(8) 245.0PASS198.6 (21)

(9) 354.5YARDS287.0 (25)

(T14) 21.9POINTS20.0 (21)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAMSVS.PACKERS (RK)

(20) 115.1RUSH132.0 (26)

(13) 218.5PASS207.1 (11)

(17) 333.6YARDS339.1 (21)

(21) 23.0POINTS22.3 (20)

WHAT TO WATCH These two coaching staffs have plenty of connections. Packers Coach Matt LaFleur worked on Sean McVay's Rams staff. The two of them also worked together as Washington assistants. LaFleur is the older brother of Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.

Buccaneers at Texans

Noon

LINE Texans by 3

SERIES Texans lead 4-1; Texans won at Buccaneers 23-20 on Dec. 21, 2019

LAST WEEK Buccaneers lost at Bills 24-18; Texans lost at Panthers 15-13

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BUCSVS.TEXANS (RK)

(30) 77.9RUSH91.9 (23)

(17) 220.4PASS238.6 (11)

(23) 298.3YARDS330.4 (17)

(T27) 17.3POINTS21.1 (20)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BUCSVS.TEXANS (RK)

(10) 98.6RUSH99.3 (11)

(28) 256.0PASS236.1 (23)

(25) 354.6YARDS335.4 (18)

(T6) 18.3POINTS18.3 (T6)

WHAT TO WATCH With just 10 giveaways between them, the Texans and Buccaneers rank at the top of the NFL in fewest turnovers. Houston (four) is first and Tampa Bay (six) is tied for second with Cincinnati and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Commanders at Patriots

Noon

LINE Patriots by 3 1/2

SERIES Commanders lead 6-5; Patriots won at Washington 33-7 on Oct. 6, 2019

LAST WEEK Commanders lost to Eagles 38-31; Patriots lost at Dolphins 31-17

ON OFFENSE

(RK) WASH.VS.PATRIOTS (RK)

(26) 85.9RUSH84.4 (27)

(12) 233.8PASS200.4 (20)

(20) 319.6YARDS284.8 (26)

(T17) 21.4POINTS14.8 (31)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) WASH.VS.PATRIOTS (RK)

(21) 117.4RUSH97.9 (9)

(29) 256.8PASS223.3 (17)

(29) 374.1YARDS321.1 (10)

(31) 28.5POINTS26.0 (26)

WHAT TO WATCH Washington was a seller at the trade deadline, dealing away its two top pass rushers in Montez Sweat and Chase Young to Chicago and San Francisco, respectively. It could open things up for New England's offense and QB Mac Jones.

Colts at Panthers

3:05 p.m.

LINE Colts by 2 1/2

SERIES Panthers lead 5-2; Colts beat Panthers 38-6 on Dec. 22, 2019

LAST WEEK Colts lost to Saints 38-27; Panthers beat Texans 15-13

ON OFFENSE

(RK) COLTSVS.PANTHERS (RK)

(9) 129.0RUSH90.3 (24)

(13) 233.4PASS194.3 (24)

(T7) 362.4YARDS284.6 (27)

(6) 25.6POINTS18.1 (25)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) COLTSVS.PANTHERS (RK)

(23) 124.0RUSH139.4 (29)

(25) 247.3PASS186.6 (6)

(28) 371.3YARDS326.0 (12)

(32) 28.6POINTS28.4 (30)

WHAT TO WATCH The Colts are giving up 123 yards per game on the ground and the Panthers will look to take advantage with Chuba Hubbard getting the bulk of the carries. Hubbard has replaced Miles Sanders in the starting lineup.

Giants at Raiders

3:25 p.m.

LINE Raiders by 1 1/2

SERIES Raiders lead 8-6; Giants beat Raiders 23-16 on Nov. 7, 2021

LAST WEEK Giants lost to Jets 13-10 in OT; Raiders lost at Lions 26-14

ON OFFENSE

(RK) GIANTSVS.RAIDERS (RK)

(15) 112.8RUSH70.0 (32)

(32) 155.1PASS198.3 (22)

(32) 267.9YARDS268.3 (31)

(32) 11.9POINTS15.8 (30)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) GIANTSVS.RAIDERS (RK)

(24) 127.4RUSH140.6 (30)

(12) 211.5PASS197.0 (9)

(20) 338.9YARDS337.6 (19)

(T22) 23.4POINTS23.4 (T22)

WHAT TO WATCH It's a week full of changes for the Raiders. Josh McDaniels was fired as head coach Tuesday night and linebackers coach Antonio Pierce was named interim coach. Rookie QB Aidan McConnell makes his second start today. ... Jamie Gillan (Arkansas-Pine Bluff) has punted 21 times in the past two games for the Giants, tying for the most punts for New York since 1981.

Bills at Bengals

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE Bengals by 2 1/2

SERIES Bills lead 17-16; Bengals won at Bills 27-10 in an AFC divisional round game Jan. 22

LAST WEEK Bills beat Buccaneers 24-18; Bengals won at 49ers 31-17

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BILLSVS.BENGALS (RK)

(14) 113.1RUSH79.0 (29)

(4) 263.8PASS197.9 (23)

(5) 376.9YARDS276.9 (28)

(4) 27.8POINTS18.7 (24)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BILLSVS.BENGALS (RK)

(22) 122.0RUSH138.6 (28)

(10) 204.1PASS232.1 (21)

(13) 326.1YARDS370.7 (27)

(3) 17.0POINTS20.6 (T16)

WHAT TO WATCH The Bengals, who started 0-2, have won three consecutive games. ... The Bills' last meeting in Cincinnati was abruptly halted when safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field and rushed to a hospital. Three weeks later, the Bengals beat the Bills to advance to the AFC Championship Game at Kansas City.

Chargers at Jets

7:15 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)

LINE Chargers by 3

SERIES Chargers lead 23-14-1; Chargers beat Jets 34-28 on Nov. 22, 2020

LAST WEEK Chargers beat Bears 30-13; Jets won at Giants 13-10 in OT

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CHARGERSVS.JETS (RK)

(22) 103.6RUSH109.0 (18)

(6) 258.9PASS164.3 (31)

(T7) 362.4YARDS273.3 (29)

(9) 24.9POINTS18.0 (26)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CHARGERSVS.JETS (RK)

(6) 93.4RUSH144.9 (31)

(32) 297.4PASS184.4 (5)

(31) 390.9YARDS329.3 (14)

(24) 24.0POINTS18.4 (8)

WHAT TO WATCH Jets QB Zach Wilson has modest numbers -- five TDs and five INTs -- but has been picked off just once in his past four games. ... Chargers QB Justin Herbert needs 11 completions for 1,500 in his career and would become the fastest player in NFL history to reach that milestone. Patrick Mahomes and Matthew Stafford both did it in their 62nd games.