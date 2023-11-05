October homicide total is 8 in Pulaski County





Police in Pulaski County investigated eight homicides in October, data shows, marking a death toll that was twice the one set in September, but less than four other months so far this year.

Little Rock police investigated seven of the killings, while North Little Rock police investigated one.

The number of homicides reported last month matched the number reported in March, but was less than the nine reported in January, the 10 reported in August and the 11 reported in both May and July. October's death toll was higher than the seven killings in June, the six in April, the four in September and the three in February.

As of Saturday, law enforcement in the county had investigated 78 slayings. By that date last year, there had been 102 killings reported in Pulaski County, and 83 by that date in 2021. That represented a roughly 23% drop from 2022 and about a 6% drop from 2021.

The seven killings Little Rock police investigated last month represented a drop from the nine reported in October 2022, but an increase from that month in previous years. Other than 2022, it was the first time seven killings had been reported in the city in October since 2002.

In North Little Rock, the single killing reported last month was higher than last October, but the same as October 2021. The last time more than one killing has been reported in October in North Little Rock was 2016, when two people were slain.

All but one of the homicide victims in October were men or boys. As of Saturday, 65, or about 83%, of homicide victims were male.

All of the people killed in October were Black. Black people accounted for 63, or about 82%, of homicide victims so far in 2023 whose race had been identified. Eleven of the slain, or about 14%, were white, and three, or about 4%, were Hispanic. One victim's race and age had not been released by Saturday.

Black people in Pulaski County are killed at a disproportionate rate when compared to their portion of the population. U.S. Census Bureau data puts the Black portion of the population at 41% in Little Rock, 44% in North Little Rock and about 39% in the county.

The average age of a homicide victim in October was about 27 years old, lower than the average so far this year of about 31. Two of the people killed in October were younger than 18. So far this year, 13 victims were under 18 years of age, and four of those were infants.

Of the seven victims in October whose cause of death was released by authorities, all died of gunshot wounds. North Little Rock police refused to release the cause of death in their single homicide case last month, saying it was relevant to the investigation.

As of Saturday, authorities had not released a cause of death in five cases, but of the remaining 73 killings, 62, or about 85%, were the result of gun violence.

By Saturday, Little Rock police had investigated 50 killings across 45 separate incidents, with some of the incidents resulting in multiple deaths. That was a roughly 29% decrease from that pointlast year, when officers had investigated 71 killings across 66 incidents. It was a roughly 9% decrease from Nov. 1, 2021, when 55 people had been killed across the capital city in 54 incidents.

North Little Rock had investigated 18 homicides by Saturday, a roughly 12% increase from the 16 killings reported in the city by that date in 2022, but a 5% drop from the 19 killings reported in North Little Rock by Nov. 1, 2021.

Pulaski County deputies did not report any homicides in October, but had logged four killings as of Saturday. That was about 55% less than the nine homicides reported by that date last year and about 33% less than the six killings reported by Nov. 1, 2021.

Little Rock police on Oct. 12 investigated the first homicide of last month when officers responded around 7:48 p.m. to a parking lot at 5517 West 51st St. -- the address of the Geyer Springs II apartments. There they located Mario Collins, 40, who had been fatally shot.

As of Saturday, police had not released any information about a suspect or suspects in Collins' killing.

On Oct. 13, Little Rock police officers responding around 4:51 p.m. to a report of a "subject down" near 8400 Mabelvale Pike located Marvin Jenkins Sr., 47, and Marvin Jenkins Jr., 21, shot. Both died at the scene.

The father and son were located in a vehicle in the middle of the road reported to police by a passerby, an affidavit written by a police detective states.

Detectives located two 9 mm shell casings at the scene and evidence of projectile strikes to both the back of the car's driver's seat headrest and the seat back of a wheelchair thought to belong to Jenkins Jr., who was paralyzed from the waist down, the affidavit states.

In the floorboard of the car detectives found a bottle of iced tea that had a latent fingerprint identified as belonging to Daylon Bland, 20, the affidavit states. Surveillance footage from the area of the homicide also showed a person matching Bland's description leaving the scene around the time of the killing. Phone records also showed Bland and Jenkins Jr. had been in contact the day of the killing.

Police arrested Bland on Oct. 26. He pleaded innocent Oct. 27 to a pair of capital murder charges and was held in the Pulaski County jail on Saturday without bail, records show.

Also on Oct. 13, North Little Rock police around 10:39 p.m. located Ursula Graham, 26, dead in a vehicle outside the Hemlock Courts Apartments at 400 North Palm St.

Graham, who had been a deputy at the Pulaski County jail since February, failed to report for work, county authorities said. A welfare check led to the discovery of her body.

North Little Rock police refused to release details about the type of wounds Graham suffered, stating they are important details of the case. They have not released any information about a suspect or suspects in the killing.

Little Rock police on Oct. 14 around 5:16 p.m. were responding to ShotSpotter reports of at least 38 gunshots over about a minute in the 1100 block of Washington Street and the 4500 block of 12th Street when they stopped a vehicle driving the wrong way on Cedar Street near the 12th Street Police Substation, according to another affidavit.

Inside the vehicle were four people, two of whom had been shot, the affidavit states. One, a minor, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of a leg wound, while the other -- 15-year-old Davin Holmes -- had been shot in the back and head and was already dead.

Detectives located projectile strikes at the Millionz Corner Barbershop Lounge at 4501 West 12th St. and located a bullet-damaged SUV in the parking lot, the affidavit states. There was also damage to the gas station at 4511 West 12th St.

Investigators recovered 14 shell casings near the intersection of 12th and Washington streets and three more in a grass lot behind a residence at 1123 Washington St., where witnesses said they saw people shooting.

Video surveillance footage allowed police to identify four suspects -- Charles Gantt, 16, Markeise Murphy, 19, Taquan Porter-Baker and Bryant Thompson Jr., 23 -- in the vicinity at the time of the shooting, the affidavit states.

Gantt and Porter-Baker are both seen shooting at the victims in the parking lot of the barber shop, the affidavit states. Gantt fled in a different direction than the other three, but police suspected Murphy and Gantt knew each other because officers encountered them together in a previous traffic stop.

The surviving victims told police they didn't know who was shooting at them, the affidavit states.

All four face charges of capital murder and first-degree battery in the incident. Porter-Baker, Thompson and Murphy pleaded innocent, court records showed. Gantt's case could not be located on an online court record site.

Porter-Baker, Thompson and Murphy were held in the Pulaski County jail Saturday, an online inmate roster showed. Porter-Baker and Thompson had no bond amount listed, while Murphy was held in lieu of a $300,000 bond. The jail's online inmate roster does not display minor inmates, so Gantt was not visible.

Around 8 p.m. on Oct. 25, Little Rock officers responding to a report of a shooting at 6510 Mabelvale Cutoff -- the address of the Bella Vista apartments -- located Marquis Harper, 21, fatally shot.

Police on Saturday had yet to publicly identify a suspect or suspects in Harper's killing.

Little Rock police around 4:14 p.m. on Oct. 26 responded to a report of shots fired near 3600 Springer Boulevard and located Kelvin Hawkins, 32, shot in the road outside the Stonewood Apartments. He died of his wounds Oct. 28, police said.

Investigators as of Saturday had not publicly identified any suspects in Hawkins' killing.

On Oct. 27, around 4:52 p.m., Little Rock officers responding to a report of a shooting at 7620 Baseline Road located three vehicles wrecked in the intersection of Baseline and Chicot roads.

Inside one of the vehicles, police located Semaj O'Neal, 15, who had been shot in the head. Another victim, also a minor, was found on the scene with a gunshot wound to his leg, while two more gunshot victims from the same incident turned up at an area hospital for treatment.

The other wounded people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, but O'Neal died from his wounds Wednesday, police said.

Police have not publicly identified a suspect in O'Neal's killing.

As of Saturday, Little Rock police had made arrests in 28 cases out of 45 homicide incidents. In some incidents, more than one person was killed. In two more investigations, the case had been closed because the leading suspect died, while in three more cases, police were waiting for a prosecutor to determine if criminal charges were warranted in the incident, a process known as file review.

Also by Saturday, North Little Rock police had made arrests in half of their 18 homicide investigations so far this year. Another case was in file review, and another was the police shooting of a suspect and was still under review.

Pulaski County deputies by Saturday had made arrests in all four of their homicide investigations so far in 2023.

Little Rock police assisted University of Arkansas at Little Rock police in arresting a suspect in a Sept. 9 killing that happened at one of the school's apartment complexes. It was the university police department's only homicide investigation so far this year.

So far this year, Sherwood police had made an arrest in one of their two 2023 homicide investigations, while Jacksonville police had made an arrest in their single homicide investigation. A May double homicide on Arkansas 161 near Scott investigated by Arkansas State Police troopers was still unsolved Saturday.



