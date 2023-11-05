Sections
Off-duty officer, woman injured in shooting; Arkansas State Police investigating

by Stevon Gamble | November 5, 2023 at 2:20 p.m.
File photo

TEXARKANA, Ark. -- Arkansas State Police are investigating a shooting involving an off-duty Texarkana Arkansas Police Department officer and a woman.

The shooting was reported about 10:36 a.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of Parkland Avenue.

"Responding officers arrived on scene to find an adult male Texarkana Arkansas Police officer and an adult female had sustained gunshot wounds," said Kristen Schultz, public information officer.

The two injured people were taken to a local hospital, where they reportedly are in stable condition.

"Because one of the parties involved is a TAPD police officer, Arkansas State Police are investigating," Schultz said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.

