MOTOR SPORTS

Custer wins Xfinity title

Cole Custer pulled away from Justin Allgaier during a two-lap overtime shootout to win his first NASCAR Xfinity Series championship Saturday night at Phoenix Raceway. Custer, Allgaier and John Hunter Nemechek raced three-wide on the next-to-last lap, with Allgaier's JR Motorsports Chevrolet finding some room in between the other two cars. But Custer -- who went to the inside -- pulled away while the others battled for position. "I can't believe we won that thing," Custer said. It was a sweet moment for the 25-year-old Custer, who had a Cup Series ride for the Stewart-Haas Racing team the past three seasons before being demoted this year to the Xfinity Series. It's also a bright spot in a tough season for the Stewart-Haas racing, which hasn't won a race in the Cup Series this season. The four championship drivers were in the top four spots for the final restart, which was brought on after Anthony Alfredo spun out with five laps remaining. Custer -- who was the Xfinity Series runner up in both 2018 and 2019 -- went low as Nemechek stayed high, with Allgaier making a brief run up the middle that brought the crowd to its feet. Allgaier finished third, Sam Meyer finished fifth and Nemechek fell to 28th after hitting the wall on the final lap.

BASEBALL

Votto option declined

Joey Votto's $20 million option for 2024 was declined Saturday by the Cincinnati Reds, making the first baseman a free agent and likely ending his career with Cincinnati after 17 seasons. Votto will get a $7 million buyout, completing a contract that guaranteed $251.5 million over 12 seasons. Cincinnati also declined its part of a $4 million mutual option with catcher Curt Casali, who gets a $750,000 buyout. Votto, 40, hit .202 with 14 home runs and 38 RBI in 65 games this season. He didn't play his first game until June 19, 10 months to the day after surgery on his left biceps and rotator cuff. A six-time All-Star and the 2010 National League MVP, Votto has a .294 average for his career with 356 homers and 1,144 RBI.

Rangers keep pitchers

Texas Rangers left-hander Andrew Heaney exercised his $13 million player option to remain next season with the World Series champions, who also Saturday exercised a $6 million club option for right-handed reliever Jose Leclerc. Heaney had a career high in wins by going 10-6 with a 4.15 ERA in 34 games (28 starts) in his first season for Texas. The 32-year-old started three of the five games he appeared in during the postseason. With his 147 1/3 innings in the regular season, Heaney came up just short of the 150 innings that would have increased the value of his option to $20 million. There would have been a $500,000 buyout had Heaney not exercised his 2024 option. Leclerc was 1-1 with 4 saves and a 3.29 ERA while appearing in 13 of the Rangers' 17 playoff games. He was 0-2 with 4 saves and a 2.68 ERA over 57 relief appearances during the regular season. He would have gotten a $750,000 buyout if his option wasn't exercised by the Rangers.

Anderson a free agent

The Chicago White Sox declined their $14-million option for next season on two-time All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson and bought him out for $1 million Saturday. The bat-flipping face of the franchise, Anderson led the majors with a .335 batting average in 2019 and made All-Star teams in 2021 and 2022. But he was dogged by injuries the past two years, including a sprained left knee and right shoulder soreness in 2023. Anderson is set to hit the free-agent market following his worst season. He batted .245 with 1 homer and 25 RBI in 123 games.

TENNIS

Pegula tops Gauff

Jessica Pegula outplayed U.S. Open winner Coco Gauff and beat her 6-2, 6-1 at the WTA Finals on Saturday in Cancun, Mexico, during a matchup between American doubles partners to reach the title match at the season-ending championship for the first time. Their semifinal was tied at 2-2 when the fifth-seeded Pegula, a 29-year-old American, reeled off six games in a row to claim the opening set and lead 2-0 in the second. This was the first time two U.S. women played each other in the final four at this event since 2002, when Serena Williams defeated Jennifer Capriati. When Saturday's semifinal ended after an hour, Pegula and the third-seeded Gauff met at the net for a hug. Pegula has won all eight sets she's played this week at the tournament for the top eight players in women's tennis. She is the first player since Williams in 2012 to get to the final without dropping a set and will meet No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka or No. 2 Iga Swiatek for the trophy today.

Djokovic reaches final

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic was made to fight for more than three hours by Andrey Rublev in their semifinal match Saturday before earning the right to play for a record-extending seventh title at the Paris Masters. Djokovic overcame a slow start to rally past his Russian opponent 5-7, 7-6 (3), 7-5 and maintain his perfect record in the semifinals at the indoor tournament. The Serbian player will take on Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in today's final. Dimitrov overcame strong resistance from seventh-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas with a 6-3, 6-7 (1), 7-6 (3) victory. The road to the final has not been an easy one for Djokovic, who defeated defending champion Holger Rune in three sets in the quarterfinals and also came out on top of a three-set contest in the third round. Against Rublev, Djokovic made some unusual mistakes from the baseline early on but improved as the the match advanced.

GOLF

Kuchar tied for lead

Matt Kuchar blew a big lead with a late collapse Saturday in the World Wide Technology Championship at Los Cabos, Mexico, leaving him tied with Camilo Villegas with a round left at Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal at Diamante. Six strokes ahead at 24 under, Kuchar pulled his drive on 15 left into dense bushes and made a quadruple-bogey 8. He then bogeyed the par-3 16th, limiting the damage with a 12-foot bogey putt. Mackenzie Hughes (63), Will Gordon (67) and Justin Suh (68) are at 17 under.