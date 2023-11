Tammy Sisemore of Farmington speaks Tuesday while next to a photograph of her son, Charles ‘Robbie’ Sisemore, who died at 16 from injuries sustained in a car accident in 2002. Sisemore donated her son’s organs and serves as chair of the Arkansas Donor Family Council. Sisemore s also a member of the ARORA Board of Directors. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)



Tammy Sisemore of Farmington discussed organ donation with her 12-year-old daughter, Shea, and son, Robbie, who was 14 at the time. The Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Families can find solace through organ donation

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content