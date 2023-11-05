Outdoors calendar

Calendar

NOVEMBER

6 Crawford County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Adonai Tsuri Event Venue. David Martin (479) 806-7761 or huntnduc@yahoo.com

7 North Little Rock chapter of Ducks Unlimited Sportsman's Night Out. NLR Hooters. Pat Mahan (501) 743-6154 or pmahan0297@gmail.com

14 Little Rock Sponsor chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Country Club of Little Rock. Anne Marie Doramus (501) 680-8098 or amdoramus@gmail.com

16 Paragould chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Greene County Fairgrounds. Jarrod Kersey (870) 476-2549 or jleekersey@hotmail.com

DECEMBER

2 Poinsett County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Trumann Recreational Complex. Kimberley Stewart (870) 483-3447 or jaks1@ymail.com

9 Blytheville chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. White County Fairgrounds. Steve Stromire (870) 762-9762 or sstromire@gmail.com