Portal king

FAYETTEVILLE -- Trevon Brazile gave a quick answer when asked why University of Arkansas men's basketball Coach Eric Musselman has been so successful attracting players in the transfer portal.

"Definitely winning, man," said Brazile, a redshirt sophomore forward who transferred from Missouri to Arkansas last year. "You see his resume."

Musselman is 205-76 in eight seasons as a college coach at Nevada and Arkansas and his teams have advanced to the NCAA Tournament the last six times it was held, including two Elite Eight appearances and two Sweet 16s.

Before Musselman arrived, Arkansas hadn't advanced past the second round of the NCAA Tournament since 1995 when they finished runner-up to UCLA.

Musselman, 95-24 at Arkansas, led the Razorbacks to Elite Eight appearances in 2021 and 2022 and a Sweet 16 spot last season when they beat defending national champion and No. 1 seed Kansas in a second-round game. In 2022 Arkansas beat No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga.

"Just the way he goes about things with him and his staff, it's very detailed," senior guard El Ellis, a transfer from Louisville, said of why he wanted to play for Musselman. "They really care about us.

"They want us to get to that next level and be really successful. I feel like if you're in the transfer portal, and Muss calls you, you're crazy if you don't come."

Musselman has signed 26 transfers at Arkansas, including seven this season with Ellis, guards Khalif Battle (Temple), Jeremiah Davenport (Cincinnati), Tramon Mark (Houston), Keyon Menifield (Washington) and forwards Denijay Harris (Southern Mississippi) and Chandler Lawson (Memphis). Menifield is redshirting.

There are 10 transfers on the roster with the newcomers added to Brazile and forwards Makhi Mitchell and Jalen Graham.

Impact transfers at Arkansas previously under Musselman include All-American JD Notae (Jacksonville), All-SEC pick Ricky Council (Wichita State), Jimmy Whitt (SMU), Justin Smith (Indiana), Jalen Tate (Northern Kentucky), Stanley Umude (South Dakota), Au'Diese Toney (Pittsburgh), Trey Wade (Wichita State), Chris Lykes (Miami) and Kamani Johnson (University of Arkansas-Little Rock).

Musselman's transfers at Nevada were led by twins Caleb and Cody Martin, who joined the Wolf Pack from North Carolina State and are both playing in the NBA, Jordan Caroline (Southern Illinois), Kendall Stephens (Purdue) and Hallice Cooke (Oregon State).

"I'll take our transfers the last nine years over any other team's transfers," Musselman said.

Musselman also has added top high school players at Arkansas, including four who were NBA Draft picks after their freshman season with Moses Moody (Golden State), Anthony Black (Orlando), Nick Smith (Charlotte) and Jordan Walsh (Boston).

Moody was a first-round pick in 2021, Black and Smith were first-round picks after last season and Walsh was a second-round pick.

Arkansas senior guard Davonte "Devo" Davis was part of Musselman's first high school recruiting class that included Moody and forward Jaylin Williams, a second-round pick after his sophomore season who is playing in the NBA for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Razorbacks' freshmen this season are point guard Layden Blocker and forward Baye Fall, both four-star recruits ranked among the top 30 players nationally.

But the transfer portal remains a key roster component for Arkansas.

"I think the one thing with the transfers is there's a body of work against other Division I players," Musselman said. "There's a statistical analysis, so to speak, that goes into it.

"There's the eye test that goes into it. Certainly there's communication with getting feedback from people that have played against that particular player or maybe the program that they're leaving.

"Obviously any transfer has more experience than an incoming freshman. That can change the maturity level, the ability to pick up schemes both offensively, defensively."

Paul Mills, in his first season as Wichita State's coach, was at Oral Roberts when the Razorbacks beat the Golden Eagles twice during the 2020-21 season, including 72-70 in an NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game. That Arkansas team included Notae, Justin Smith and Tate.

"What Eric's known for is making the best potluck stew in the country," Mills said that season. "It's an approach of, 'Hey, let's mix a whole bunch of guys who we believe can work together and have a great skill set,' and you've seen it play out well."

Brazile, a preseason first-team All-SEC pick after recovering from knee surgery that limited him to nine games last season, was a Missouri freshman when the Razorbacks beat the Tigers 87-43 in Walton Arena.

"We played them here, and I was like, 'Man, I've got to be a part of that,' " Brazile said.

Ellis felt the same way after Arkansas beat Louisville 80-54 last season in the Maui Invitational.

"Just playing against them in Maui, I knew right then and there, 'Man, I've got to play for a program like that, play for a coach like that,' " Ellis said. "Every little thing that I did at Louisville, they broke that down and told me exactly what I needed to do to get better."

Mark started for a No. 1-ranked team at Houston, but was attracted to Arkansas.

"I think the guys just want to play for Coach Muss," Mark said. "I mean, I was one of those guys.

"Just wanting to play for Coach Muss and the staff. Real good staff, high-level staff, NBA-type staff. Just have a lot of IQ of the game of basketball.

"Just wanting to surround yourself with those type of people and get better as a player and as a team."

Lawson left an NCAA Tournament team in Memphis.

"I feel like the winning that [Musselman] brings to the program, that attracts a lot of transfers," Lawson said. "He knows how to use his guys and put them in a position to win and get them in a better position on and off the court, before and after the season.

"I feel like that's what makes him get a lot of guys and bringing them in together."

Musselman, who coached professionally for more than 20 years in the NBA, CBA and G-League, was making transfers a major part of his recruiting classes before most college coaches.

"I think Muss, with his experience across the NBA and the CBA, going back to his early days professionally, he did take that mentality to college," Florida Coach Todd Golden, who has known Musselman for many years, said at SEC media days. "Going to [Nevada] ... he did kind of create the new wave of the transfer portal.

"A big part of it was the way he built his roster. That was really unique across college basketball at that time. Now it's really prevalent where teams are building their roster out of the portal.

"That pro experience, bringing in a new way to think about a college roster, was something that gave Muss a head start and made him unique and gave him an opportunity to be really good really fast at Nevada.

"I think he's done a very similar thing at Arkansas as well."

Musselman said his pro background has been a big help in the transfer portal era.

"In pro basketball you're used to changing rosters," he said. "Trades and free agency in the pro game are similar to guys transferring now."

Musselman, a head coach with the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings, said it's too early to know how Arkansas' newest group of transfers will impact this season.

"We won't know what this group is like until we start playing," he said. "Last year at this time, we didn't know how Ricky Council would evolve into leading us in scoring.

"I think every year roles start developing as the season progresses."