Porter sets rushing record in SNU winning rout over UAM

MONTICELLO -- Quarterback Gage Porter led an all-out Southern Nazarene University rushing attack and broke the school's all-time career rushing record Saturday in the Crimson Storm's 41-14 victory over the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

Porter, a senior, rushed 20 times for 132 yards and three touchdowns Saturday, boosting his career total to 5,085. The old record was 4,964 by Jason Kilmer (2000-03).

Combined with 194 yards on 8-of-15 passing, Porter accounted for 56% of the Crimson Storm's offense (582 yards) against UAM (283).

"I think it's a testament to what our offense is," he said. "You don't see a lot of quarterbacks run it as much as we do with ours, but all glory goes to those dudes up front and those dudes blocking on the perimeter and our tight ends and tailbacks. Without them, none of that is possible. So for that, I'm forever grateful."

Oklahoma-based Southern Nazarene (5-5 overall and Great American) defeated UAM for only the second time in program history -- UAM has won 8 of 10 -- and ended a five-game slide in the series.

Meanwhile, UAM (2-8) has lost eight in a row, its longest streak since 10 in a row in 2012, Hud Jackson's second year at the helm.

"There are zero excuses," Jackson said. "We're playing with young people, but those young people have got to be prepared and know what they are doing. They can't let the moment be too big and cause them to make big mistakes. We can't use that."

The Boll Weevils are down to their third- and fourth-string quarterbacks because of injuries to Demilon Brown (out for the season) and Buddy Taylor (questionable for next Saturday). Freshman Austin Wadsworth made his second start of the season and completed 7 of 10 passes for 76 yards. Freshman Caden Middleton came in relief and threw 14 for 27 for 157 yards and a 36-yard touchdown pass to Arlie Lee in the third quarter.

Lee had five receptions for 87 yards. Jovonnie Gibson caught five passes for 70 yards and Glen Cage rushed 15 times for 43 yards in the loss.

"Ultimately, it comes down to me," Jackson said. "I'm trying to get our guys prepared. We do some good things, being able to handle the success you have. A lot of that has to do with maturity and being able to overcome instead of sitting there and being stuck in a pity party, which unfortunately happens when you have guys who are getting quality reps but probably would not be playing for us in the situation we're in with people getting beat up. But it is what it is."

THE GAME CHANGED WHEN ...

Southern Nazarene's Aaron Fellows made a 39-yard tote to the Weevils 35 to close a scoreless first quarter. Two plays later, Jarvis Davis completed a 13-yard pass to Dalen Smith to set up a 4-yard quarterback keeper for the touchdown.

Davis completed 4 of 5 passes for 66 yards and rushed 6 times for 32 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Porter scored on a 3-yard run to put the Crimson Storm up 14-0 with 8:59 left before halftime.

The 3-play, 75-yard drive started with a 71-yard strike to Smith down to the Weevils 4, one of many big plays that caught the Weevils' defense out of position.

UAM gained a measure of redemption when freshman Taylor Collins intercepted a pass and returned it 59 yards to pull the Weevils within 14-7 at the 2:24 mark.

The Weevils missed a big third-down sack of Porter, who went for a first down on a long carry on the next series.

That, along with an unsportsmanlike penalty against UAM and a 31-yard completion to Jarrell Farr, aided a drive that ended in Porter's second touchdown with 12 seconds left in the first half. Southern Nazarene led 21-7 at the break.

Porter scored again on a 9-yard carry and threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Smith, who had 4 receptions for 134 yards. Davis ran for his second TD from 7 yards out with 1:44 to go in the game.

THE GAME BALL GOES TO ...

Porter, who came into the game as the Great American Conference's leading rusher at 157.9 yards per game.

NEXT UP ...

UAM will close its season at archrival Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia. Kickoff at Wilkins Stadium is set for 2 p.m.