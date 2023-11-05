Prairie View A&M turns back short-handed Arkansas-Pine Bluff

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas -- Arkansas-Pine Bluff fell 38-14 at Prairie View A&M Saturday afternoon as some key offensive personnel didn't travel for Saturday's game.

UAPB Coach Alonzo Hampton said offensive coordinator Bobby Acosta had to have emergency eye surgery during the week and did not make the trip, which may help explain some of the Golden Lions' struggles.

"They [Prairie View] are a good defense and, first half, we just weren't able to get anything going," Hampton said. "Had like, 18 yards. Second half, [offensive line coach Steve] Wallace actually ended up calling the game. Had a lot of good running plays, were able to get some stuff moving and get us moving in the right direction."

UAPB (1-8, 0-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference) has played three quarterbacks this season, and all three appeared in Saturday's game. Chancellor Edwards started for the third straight game, but Mekhi Hagens played the entire second half. Jalen Macon also got sin one series after not playing in the previous two games.

The three quarterbacks combined to complete just 4 of 12 passes. Hagens rushed for 40 yards and a touchdown.

UAPB running Johness Davis and Kierstan Rogers did not travel to Prairie View. In their place, senior Johnny Williams rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, his best outing in two seasons with UAPB.

Hampton said Williams is a hard-working player.

"Johnny's a guy that's, he's been waiting his turn," Hampton said. "I hate to say it. We got some good running backs, but you can't tell because we get behind the chains. I'm happy for Johnny. He's a senior. It was good for him to be able to come home and have 88 yards and a touchdown."

Prairie View (4-5, 4-2) quarterback Trazon Connley threw for 305 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 46 yards and a score. Wide receiver Shemar Savage caught eight passes for 136 yards.

Prairie View dominated the first half. The Panthers led 24-0 at the break after holding the Golden Lions to one first down, which came on a penalty. DeJuan Lewis intercepted a pass from Edwards and returned it 52 yards for a defensive touchdown.

UAPB got the ball after halftime and scored a touchdown on its opening possession of the second half for the third time in the past four games. Hagens ran for two first downs before scoring a 20-yard touchdown.

Prairie View tight end David Murray lined up at fullback on the goal line late in the third quarter and scored a touchdown to extend the Panthers' lead, though the Golden Lions answered early in the fourth. Williams ran over a defender on the quarter's first play for a 12-yard touchdown, cutting the deficit to 31-14. It was his first score this season.

Williams said he focuses on running hard.

"That's just my running style," Williams said. "Typically, I just like doing that. Let people know I'm coming every play."

Murray scored a second touchdown later in the quarter.