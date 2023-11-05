Random meeting with ‘Coach’ had big impact

On a sunny April afternoon in 1977, a young cadet at Castle Heights Military Academy shot baskets alone on an outdoor court.

It was parents weekend. My dad didn't come, so I amused myself while my mates and their families attended the various festivities around campus.

I was a small kid with a weird shooting style. I shot from the hip, with my right arm as a piston. I had no range, and my shot arc was extremely high.

A man leaned against a big oak tree and watched.

After a while, he asked, "Mind if I show you something?"

The man showed me how to square my feet. He showed me how to position the ball above my head, how to launch with my legs and back, and how to release with the wrist so that the ball comes off the fingertips in a soft arc with maximum spin.

Swish!

"Try it from over here," the man said.

Swish!

"Over here."

Swish!

I drained shots from all over the court. I couldn't wait for the next pickup game.

As he turned to leave, I asked the man his name.

"I'm Bob Knight. I coach basketball at Indiana University."

At that time, all I knew about basketball was that Marquette had recently won the NCAA Tournament. I knew Boston Celtics legends John Havlicek and Dave Cowens. I knew Jerry West, Wilt Chamberlain and Walt Frazier. I did not know that the man that just taught me how to shoot a basketball had coached Indiana to a national championship the year before -- that 1975-76 team remains the most recent to go undefeated.

I was a surplus latchkey kid from a broken family whose mother had died seven months before. Knight gave me a tool with which to earn respect and confidence in an almost all-male environment ruled by athletics.

In 2008, I interviewed Knight when Jerry McKinnis was inducted to the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame. Knight was at Texas Tech, and I was aware of his legendary disdain for reporters. To break the ice, I asked Knight if he still hunted pheasants with a Remington 1100 shotgun.

"Aw, hell no!" he roared, incredulous. "How do you know about that? I haven't used an 1100 in years!"

"My brother has a Sports Illustrated from 1976 after your first national championship," I replied. "You were the cover story, and there's a big photo of you in a pheasant field with an 1100 across your shoulder. I'm a big gun guy. I notice things like that."

"I use a Franchi now," Knight said. "You pronounce it 'Fronki.' Lotta dumbasses call it Frenchy and Frankie. It's Fronki! It's the lightest automatic shotgun in the world!"

"Have you ever tried one of Franchi's over/unders?" I asked.

"Franchi doesn't make over/unders," Knight declared.

"Yes they do," I replied.

"No they don't!"

"They most certainly DO!"

"No. They. DON'T!"

Averting disaster, I pivoted to McKinnis, and the interview went smoothly.

"One last thing before I go, Coach," I said at the end. "Get on Franchi's website and check out their over/unders. I think you'll be impressed."

"I told you they don't make over/unders," Knight shouted in a burst of profanities.

"Yes they do, Coach! Have a great day!"

I slammed down the receiver.

Later, at the Arkansas Outdoor Hall of Fame induction ceremony, McKinnis sidled up to me and said slyly, "I heard you hung up on Coach."

"Not really," I said. "We were finished anyway."

McKinnis laughed and said, "It's rare that anybody gets the last word in on him. He's still griping about it."

I told McKinnis about Knight teaching me to shoot a basketball.

"You should share that with him," McKinnis said, incredulous. "That's a fantastic story."

"I keep that one in my heart," I said. "He wouldn't remember it anyway."

"I'll bet he would, too!" McKinnis said.

I interviewed Knight one last time in 2019 for McKinnis' obituary. Knight was deep in the throes of dementia and talked at length about all the classic games in which he and McKinnis coached against each other. He waxed eloquently about what a great basketball tactician McKinnis was and how important McKinnis was to college basketball.

McKinnis never coached basketball.

After repeatedly trying to steer Knight back to his experiences fishing with McKinnis, Knight erupted and called me a vile epithet. I share this without mirth. There is no humor whatsoever in dementia. Knight was certainly no angel, but he was a hero to me. I think about him whenever I touch a basketball.