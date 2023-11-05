Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Business Features Opinion LEARNS Guide Video Podcasts Newsletters Core Values Obits Games Archive Notices Digital FAQ
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Remember when they used to crown an Arkansas nursing home queen?

by Celia Storey | November 5, 2023 at 4:30 p.m.
Lida Lewis from Fayetteville City Hospital was crowned Arkansas Health Care Association District 3 Nursing Home Queen on Sept. 16, 1999, at the Jones Center in Springdale. Lewis said the greatest event in her life was getting a washing machine during World War II when she was expecting her third child. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)


The Arkansas Health Care Association crowned its first State Senior Queen in two years Oct.

Print Headline: Remember when, Arkansas?

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT