Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Business Features Opinion LEARNS Guide Video Podcasts Newsletters Core Values Obits Games Archive Notices Digital FAQ
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

RIVER VALLEY EATS | Kat Robinson had to get up early to visit the new Old South

Iconic Old South reopens in Russellville by KAT ROBINSON River Valley Eats | November 5, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Diners have been so constant since the doors reopened at The Old South Oct. 17, its been hard to keep the pie cabinet stocked. This was the last slice of cherry pie last Monday night, served after both the possum and apple pies were gone for the day. (Courtesy Photo/Kat Robinson)

When flames licked their way out the windows of the famed and beloved Old South Restaurant on Russellville's Main Street this past June,...

Print Headline: Back In Business

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT