State College roundup

NCAA DIVISION III

CENTRE (KY.) 47, HENDRIX 29

Jack Gohmann threw four touchdown passes as Centre (Ky.) College (5-4, 5-2 Southern Athletic Association) dismantled the Warriors at Young-Wise Memorial Stadium in Conway.

Gohmann, who completed 23 of 32 passes, had scoring passes of 16, 26, 27 and 37 yards for the Colonels, who scored 34 straight points during a 17-minute stretch that lasted from the second to the fourth quarter. Blake Busson caught 6 passes for 147 yards and 2 touchdowns as Centre outgained the Warriors 524-393.

Hendrix (3-6, 3-4) led 15-7 with 13:18 left in the second quarter after Josh Hayes' 29-yard touchdown pass to Christian Gadison, but Gohmann hit Christian Billiter for a score with 16 seconds left in the half to start Centre's run. The Colonels recovered a Warriors fumble on the following kickoff, leading to a touchdown catch from Busson with one second left.

Hayes finished 29-of-48 passing for 346 yards with 4 touchdowns and 3 interceptions for Hendrix. Gadison had 8 receptions for 128 yards to go along with his touchdown grab. Tanner Grimes, Alec Bailey and Jaxon Cobern also had scoring grabs for the Warriors.

LYON 28, LUTHER (IOWA) 21

A 21-point flurry enabled Lyon (5-4) to break free and beat the Norse at Carlson Stadium in Decorah, Iowa.

Grady Rose's 7-yard touchdown run with 4:20 to go in the second quarter answered an early Scots score and tied the game at 7-7 before Lyon pulled away. Kristopher Funck's 28-yard touchdown pass to Reginald Brown with 39 seconds left in the first half gave the Scots a seven-point halftime lead.

Funck found Brown for a 13-yard score midway through the third quarter and Aedan Hunter for a 1-yard touchdown at the 2:34 mark of the period to increase Lyon's lead to 28-7.

Luther (0-9) was able to close its deficit, starting with a 10-yard touchdown run from Grant Carder with 7:10 left in the game. Rose also had 16-yard score to Blake Storby with 20 seconds remaining.

Funck finished 11 for 14 for 165 yards and 4 touchdowns for the Scots. Brown had 5 catches for 95 yards and his 2 scores. The Scots also forced four turnovers, including three fumbles.