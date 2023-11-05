Study of pain hits the right chord

After Michelle Yang pulled on a pair of headphones to listen to one of her favorite songs -- Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer" -- she felt a flash of pain on her left forearm.

Yang was participating in a study by researchers at a Montreal university to determine how listening to one's favorite music alters perception of pain. After participants selected their top songs, researchers placed a thermal simulator on their forearms, which created a sensation similar to touching a hot cup of coffee.

But as Yang listened to Swift's lyrics during the study this summer, the 23-year-old graduate student said she felt happy and carefree, barely noticing the pain. Yang often listened to "Cruel Summer" while grocery shopping during the coronavirus pandemic. The song provided her with a sense of freedom in an otherwise uncertain period, and those feelings returned during the study.

Yang's experience has been similar to that of most participants in McGill University's research. Results published recently in the Frontiers journal showed that listening to your favorite tunes can reduce the perception of pain as much as taking an Advil.

Now, in a second phase of the study, researchers are studying brain activity to determine which parts of the mind create that relieved perception.

"There is a little bit of a mystery surrounding music," Mathieu Roy, one of the study's lead researchers and a McGill University psychology professor, told The Washington Post. "It's not clear why we experience such strong emotional experiences when we listen."

Other researchers have found that music can help relieve stress and pain -- even in babies. A study published in August 2022 in the PLOS One journal found that acute pain decreased when people had control over which songs they were listening to. In the fall of 2019, McGill University researchers hoped to build on previous findings by studying pain levels in people listening to their favorite music.

Researchers found 63 participants -- many of whom were students in the university's psychology department -- and asked them to list two songs: their all-time favorite track and the song they would bring to a desert island. The only requirement was that the song was at least 3 minutes and 20 seconds long.

While participants sat in front of a computer, researchers programmed a thermal simulator -- a small block that outputs heat -- to between 113 and 122 degrees and moved it to different areas of participants' left forearm. Then, participants listened to different types of music while using a marker on the computer screen to rate the pain on a scale from zero to 100.

First, participants listened to their favorite songs for nearly seven minutes. Then, participants listened to relaxing tracks from a music therapy app. Participants next heard shuffled versions of their favorite songs and relaxing songs -- jumbling the lyrics and switching tracks frequently. Lastly, participants sat in silence for about seven minutes.

The only time participants felt significant relief was while they were listening to their favorite songs -- sometimes nearly 10 points fewer on the zero-to-100 scale than while hearing the other songs, Roy said. Participants were surprised to learn that similar temperatures were applied to their arm throughout the experiment, Roy said.

Researchers interviewed participants afterward and found the songs that most reduced pain induced an emotion in the listener -- feeling happy, sad, understood or powerful.

A participant who listened to Death Cab for Cutie's "Good Help (Is So Hard to Find)" told researchers that they "find a lot of connection with the meaning of the song," according to the study. Another who listened to Andy Grammer's "Don't Give Up On Me" told researchers that they cried when they first heard the song and it has a "really big emotional impact" on them, the study said.

Building on the study that published in the Frontiers journal, McGill researchers are now conducting a nearly identical study but with one major change -- they're placing participants in an MRI machine to study brain activity in hopes of finding how dopamine and cortices drive emotions while listening to beloved songs.