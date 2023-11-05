Top games live up to the hype

With all the implications and build to the final week of the regular season, Friday's slate of high school football games lived up to the hype.

Bryant went into John McConnell Stadium and pulled away from Conway to win the 7A-Central Conference. Greenwood's offense was unstoppable at home versus Little Rock Christian. Arkadelphia shocked defending Class 4A champion Malvern to win the 4A-7 title.

Plenty of other conference championships were decided across the state. Individual and team performances created momentum heading into the postseason.

Here's a look at what you might have missed from Friday night:

Wire-to-wire

Benton's offense has lit up every defense it's faced since sophomore quarterback Drew Davis took over the starting role.

The Panthers (9-1, 9-0 6A-East) put the final touch on a perfect conference schedule with a 48-14 win over Sheridan, thanks to 203 yards and three touchdowns from Davis.

The Panthers scored 21 points in the first quarter on a 1-yard run by Davis, a 26-yard pass to Karson Collatt and a 35-yard fumble recovery for a score by Chris Barnard.

In the second quarter, University of Arkansas running back commit Braylen Russell scored from 2 yards and 26 yards. Davis connected with Bronson Coolis for a 16-yard touchdown, and Barnard added a 30-yard rushing score to take a 48-0 lead at halftime.

Benton has a first-round bye before facing the winner of 6A-West fourth seed Greenbrier and 6A-East fifth seed Searcy.

On top

Carlisle and Hazen played twice last season. In the conference title game, the Hornets used a second-half push to win 38-30 on the road. In the state championship game rematch, Hazen dominated from the opening kickoff, winning 44-6.

In the offseason,Caleb Shock stepped down as Carlisle's coach and defensive coordinator Gary Wilson took over as head coach. The Bison also graduated their all-time leading rusher, Jason Sullivan.

With all the doubt and concern over what the Carlisle football program would become after an 11-2 season, the Bison did one better.

Carlisle capped off a 9-1 regular season Friday night with a 20-14 win over Hazen to clinch the 2A-4 Conference title and a No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

The Bison were held to 178 yards of offense, but their defense held the Hornets to 217 yards, intercepting 2 passes and forcing 2 fumbles.

Carlisle will face McCrory in its opening playoff game. The Jaguars won the 2021 Class 2A state championship and went 5-5 this season, 4-3 in the 2A-2 under first-year Coach Cade Campbell.

First for everything

Elkins has featured one of the state's most explosive offenses all season, averaging 53.6 points per game overall and 55 per game in conference play.

The Elks completed their first 10-0 season Friday with a 54-0 romp of Lincoln.

Elkins scored 21 points in the first quarter and 40 points in the first half behind the play of senior running back Da'Shawn Chairs.

The Elks will face Clinton in the opening round of the playoffs. The Yellowjackets (7-3, 5-3) secured the fifth seed from the 4A-4 conference.

Title town

Mountain View closed out a second undefeated season in 8-man football Friday with a 28-18 win over Corning in the Club Division championship game.

The Yellowjackets defeated the Bobcats in the regular season as well, 28-0 on Oct. 6.

In two seasons in 8-man football, Mountain View has won back-to-back state championships.

Wasting no time

Of its first six offensive plays, Harding Academy found the end zone five times in a 40-9 win over Cave City.

The Wildcats (10-, 6-0 4A-2) clinched a share of the conference title last week, but they won it outright Friday with a strong start.

On their second play, running back Isaac Baker rushed 12 yards for a touchdown. On the second and third plays, quarterback Owen Miller connected with wide receivers End McGalliard and Eli Baker for touchdowns to take a 20-0 lead.

Before the offense could get back on the field, the Harding Academy defense put points on the board with Alex Jones' 27-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Miller hit Luv Patel on the next offensive play for a 52-yard touchdown pass to take a 40-0 lead. The junior quarterback finished 5-for-5 passing with 205 yards and 4 touchdowns.

The Wildcats will host Gentry, the fifth seed from the 4A-1, next week in the first round.