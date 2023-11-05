U.S. 63 crash kills 2 Rison residents

Two people died and another was hurt in a crash Friday on U.S. 63 south of Pine Bluff, according to a preliminary fatality report from Arkansas State Police.

Zahlei Cung, 44, and Sung Vang, 43, both of Rison, were killed around 12:52 p.m. Friday when the 2016 Toyota Highlander that Cung was driving north on U.S. 63 near the Cleveland County line collided head-on with a 2022 GMC Canyon, police said.

The driver of the GMC, Sherry Turner, 63, also of Rison, was hurt in the crash and taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to the report.

A state trooper investigating the wreck reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.