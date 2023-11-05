U.S., Arab nations differ on truce

RAFAH, Gaza Strip -- The United States and Arab nations disagreed Saturday on the need for an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip as Israeli military strikes killed civilians at a U.N. shelter and a hospital.

Israel said the besieged enclave's Hamas rulers were "encountering the full force" of its troops.

Large columns of smoke rose as Israel's military said it had encircled Gaza City, the initial target of its offensive to crush Hamas. Gaza's Health Ministry said Saturday that more than 9,400 Palestinians have been killed in the territory in nearly a month of war and that the number is likely to rise.

"Anyone in Gaza City is risking their life," Israel's Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant said.









As many as 400,000 people remain in northern Gaza as Israeli tanks and ground troops press forward, while another 800,000 to 1 million residents have fled to southern areas of Gaza but still face intense Israeli bombardment.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Arab foreign ministers in Jordan a day after talks in Israel with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who insisted there could be no temporary cease-fire until all hostages held by Hamas are released.

Jordan's foreign minister, Ayman Safadi, said Arab countries want an immediate cease-fire, saying, "With every missile unleashed on Gaza, with every killing of a Palestinian child ... the whole region is sinking in a sea of hatred that define generations to come, and that is already starting to manifest itself."

Blinken, however, said "it is our view now that a cease-fire would simply leave Hamas in place, able to regroup and repeat what it did on Oct. 7." He said, however, that humanitarian pauses can be critical in protecting civilians, getting aid in and getting foreign nationals out "while still enabling Israel to achieve its objective, the defeat of Hamas."

Blinken defended what he said was Israel's need to eliminate Hamas as a security threat to its citizens, but he said he agreed that Israel needed to be mindful of civilian casualties and that leaders had worked on practical steps to try to get more humanitarian aid into Gaza to ease civilian suffering there.





Safadi, along with Egypt's foreign minister, said Palestinian civilians were being dehumanized after an attack by Hamas for which they bore no responsibility.

As he left church in Delaware on Sunday, U.S. President Joe Biden hinted at progress in efforts to persuade Israel to agree to a humanitarian pause, responding "Yes" to reporters' questions about any forward movement on the subject. He did not elaborate.

Senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan told reporters in Beirut that Blinken "should stop the aggression and should not come up with ideas that cannot be implemented." The spokesman for the Hamas military wing, who goes by Abu Obeida, said in a speech that fighters had destroyed 24 Israeli vehicles and inflicted numerous casualties in the past two days.

NEIGHBORS' PROPOSALS

Egyptian officials said their nation and Qatar were proposing humanitarian pauses for six to 12 hours daily to allow aid in and casualties to be evacuated. They were also asking Israel to release a number of women and elderly prisoners in exchange for hostages, suggestions Israel seemed unlikely to accept. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief reporters on the discussions.

Israel has repeatedly demanded that northern Gaza's 1.1 million residents flee south, and on Saturday it offered a three-hour window for residents to do so. An Associated Press journalist on the road, however, saw nobody coming. The head of the government media office in Gaza, Salama Maarouf, said no one went south because the Israeli military had damaged the road.

But Israel asserted that Hamas "exploited" the window to move south and attack its forces. There was no immediate Hamas comment on that claim, which was impossible to verify.

Some Palestinians said they didn't flee because they feared Israeli bombardment.

"We don't trust them," said Mohamed Abed, who sheltered with his wife and children on the grounds of al-Shifa Hospital, one of thousands of Palestinians seeking safety at medical centers in the north.

Swaths of residential neighborhoods in northern Gaza have been leveled in airstrikes. U.N. monitors say more than half of northern Gaza's remaining residents, estimated at around 300,000, are sheltering in U.N.-run facilities. But deadly Israeli strikes have also repeatedly hit and damaged those shelters. The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees has said it has lost contact with many in the north.

SHELTER STRUCK

On Saturday, two strikes hit a U.N. school sheltering thousands just north of Gaza City, killing several people in tents in the schoolyard and women who were baking bread inside the building, according to the U.N. agency. Initial reports indicated that 20 people were killed, spokesperson Juliette Touma said. The health ministry in Gaza said 15 people were killed at the school and another 70 were wounded.

Also Saturday, two people were killed in a strike by the gate of al-Nasser Hospital in Gaza City, according to Medhat Abbas, health ministry spokesman. Another strike hit near the entrance to the emergency ward of al-Quds Hospital in Gaza City, injuring at least 21, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.









The World Health Organization called attacks on health care in Gaza "unacceptable."

Also hit was the family home of Hamas' exiled leader Ismail Haniyeh in the Shati refugee camp on the northern edge of Gaza City, according to the Hamas-run media office in Gaza. It had no immediate details on damage or casualties.

An airstrike early Saturday destroyed a home in the southern town of Khan Younis, with first responders pulling three bodies and six injured people from the rubble. Among those killed was a child, according to a cameraman at the scene.

"The sound of explosions never stops," said Raed Mattar, who was sheltering at a school in Khan Younis after fleeing the north.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment on reports of strikes in Khan Younis, at the U.N. school or at al-Quds Hospital.

"Morgues are overflowing. Shops are empty. The sanitation situation is abysmal," said a statement by U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres. "We are seeing an increase in diseases and respiratory illnesses, especially among children. An entire population is traumatized. Nowhere is safe."

At least 1,115 Palestinian dual nationals and wounded have exited Gaza into Egypt, but on Saturday authorities in Gaza didn't allow foreign passport holders to leave because Israel was preventing the evacuation of Palestinian patients for treatment in Egypt, said Wael Abu Omar, a spokesman for the Palestinian Crossings Authority.

MORE PROTESTS

The U.N. said about 1.5 million people in Gaza, or 70% of the population, have fled their homes.

Food, water and the fuel needed for generators that power hospitals and other facilities is running out. About 100 to 120 trucks are getting in every day now, said David Satterfield, U.S. special envoy for Middle East humanitarian issues, in contrast to the 400 to 500 daily before the Oct. 7 Hamas attack.

A senior State Department official said as many as 600 trucks of aid are needed in Gaza every day, and that the United States was pressing to create the conditions to make that possible. A Gaza border spokesman said no one crossed through Rafah to Egypt on Saturday.

For another week, anger over the war and civilian deaths in Gaza sparked large demonstrations in Paris, Washington, London, Pakistan and elsewhere Saturday. "Against apartheid, free Palestinians," a banner in Rome read.

Turkey said it was recalling its ambassador to Israel for consultations, and Turkish media reported that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he could no longer speak to Netanyahu in light of the bombardment.

Thousands of Israelis protested outside Netanyahu's official residence in Jerusalem, urging him to resign and calling for the return of roughly 240 hostages held by Hamas. Netanyahu has refused to take responsibility for the Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel that killed more than 1,400 people.

Thousands of people also joined a demonstration of hostages' families in Tel Aviv.

"I find it difficult to understand why trucks with humanitarian aid are going to monsters," said Ella Ben Ami, whose parents were abducted. She called for aid to be halted until the hostages are released.

Air raid sirens sounded late Saturday in southern Israel as Hamas launched rockets into Ashkelon. Rocket fire has continued in the area throughout the conflict, forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate their homes.

Fears continued of a new front opening along Israel's border with Lebanon. The Israeli military said it had struck militant cells in Lebanon trying to fire at Israel, as well as an observation post for Hezbollah, an ally of Hamas. Throughout the war, Israel and Hezbollah have traded fire almost daily. Hezbollah and Israel fought a monthlong war in 2006 that ended in a tense stalemate.

"We are not interested in a northern front, but we are prepared for any task," Gallant, Israel's defense minister, said after touring the border. He said the air force is "preserving most of its might for the Lebanon front," according to a video statement.

Among the Palestinians killed in Gaza are more than 3,900 children, the Gaza Health Ministry said, without providing a breakdown of civilians and fighters. The agency estimated Saturday that 2,200 people, including 1,250 children, are buried under the rubble of destroyed buildings in Gaza.

The Israeli military said four more soldiers have died during the Gaza ground operation, bringing the confirmed death toll to 28.

Information for this article was contributed by Najib Jobain, Bassem Mroue, Cara Anna, Matthew Lee, Samy Magdy, Julia Frankel, Isabel DeBre and Eric Tucker of The Associated Press; and by Michael Birnbaum, William Booth, Loveday Morris, Victoria Bisset and Kareem Fahim of The Washington Post.

People gather to take part in a pro-Palestinian rally in Berlin, Germany, Saturday Nov. 4, 2023. (Joerg Carstensen/dpa via AP)



A child looks from under a banner that reads in Turkish: "United States of America killer" during a protest to show solidarity with the Palestinians in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)



Palestinians comfort a crying man after losing relatives under the rubble of a destroyed house following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Abed Khaled)



Black smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike on the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab, a Lebanese border village with Israel, south Lebanon, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. The Lebanon-Israel border has been the site of regular clashes between Israeli forces on one side and Hezbollah and Palestinian armed groups on the other since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)



People take part in a pro Palestinian rally in Trafalgar Square, London, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, left, and Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi arrive to attend a press conference in Amman, Jordan, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Blinken is making a new push to ease the plight of civilians. He met with Arab foreign ministers on Saturday in Jordan, the day after talks in Israel with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who insisted there could be no temporary cease-fire until all hostages held by Hamas are released. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool via AP)



Palestinians look at the destruction after Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip in Khan Younis, Saturday, Now. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)



EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Palestinians carry a dead child that was found under the rubble of a destroyed house following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Abed Khaled)

