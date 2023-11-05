Veterans Day parades set for Fort Smith, Van Buren this weekend

FORT SMITH -- Military veterans in the River Valley will be able to take part in festivities paying tribute to them and their service to the country this coming weekend.

The area will be the stage for a number of events in honor of Veterans Day. This includes two parades: the 11th Annual Regional Veterans Day Parade and Celebration at Chaffee Crossing Saturday -- the actual holiday -- and the 21st Annual Van Buren Veterans Day Parade the following Sunday.

Mundi Ross, director of marketing for the Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority, which oversees development of the Chaffee Crossing area in Fort Smith and Barling, said she thinks it's important the authority takes the time to honor veterans and their families, as well as everything they've done for the community and nation. She said it's especially important in a time like now, which has had considerable "upheaval and tension and turmoil."

Les Thomas, organizer for the Van Buren Veterans Day Parade, likewise said he hopes to provide recognition and honor for the veterans for what they've done. He also enjoys seeing children participating in and watching the parade, something he expects they'll remember later in life.

"I remember going to the parades and stuff like that when I was a kid here in town, and I didn't really think too much of it at the time, but later on you start missing it, being a kid and getting some exposure to the veterans and to patriotism and the country and the flag," Thomas said.

"To me, that's what it's all about, and the guys that we're honoring are the guys who made it possible to honor that flag and to assemble for these parades and events like this."

Ross said the Chaffee Crossing parade will begin at noon Saturday at Ward and Taylor avenues and proceed in a loop. She estimated Tuesday 40 to 50 different organizations will be represented in the parade with floats, motorcycles, cars and people walking.

Ross said she expects to see about 2,000 to 2,500 residents experience the parade. The event will also feature food vendors and information booths, with most of the latter catering to veterans and their families.

Before the parade, Chaffee Crossing will host a ceremony honoring local chapters of various national veterans organizations at 10 a.m. at the flagpole between the Chaffee barbershop and history museums, according to Ross. The organizations will include the American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, Marine Corps League, Military Officers Association of America, Military Order of the Purple Heart, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Vietnam Veterans of America, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association and Serving And Defending America.

The ceremony will also honor the parade's grand marshal -- area veteran Chris Remaley -- along people local to the River Valley who were inducted into the Arkansas Military Veterans' Hall of Fame this year -- Lyle Butler and Jerry Pruitt of the Army and Kenneth Griffin of the Air Force.

Scotty Jones, service officer for Disabled American Veterans chapter in Fort Smith and Army veteran, said his organization will have a float and a station for veterans at the parade. He said the event brings attention to the public about the presence of veterans and how they're still alive helping each other, arguing veterans should be recognized for the service they have given.

Thomas said the Van Buren parade event will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday in Freedom Park in the downtown area. Veterans and their families, as well as service personnel, will be able to enjoy lunch supplied by Harps Food Stores while taking in guest speakers and local musical and dance entertainment.

The parade itself will start at 2 p.m., according to Thomas. It will travel down Main Street from the Crawford County courthouse to First Baptist Church, passing by Freedom Park. Johnny Gothard, Arkansas Veterans of Foreign Wars inspector, will be the parade's grand marshal.

Freedom Park will also be the site of a "veterans information expo" featuring different groups from 1 to 3 p.m., according to Thomas.

Freedom Park in Van Buren will be the host of the annual Van Buren Veterans Day Parade on Saturday. The parade kicks off at 1 p.m. and lunch is provided for veterans and their families. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Caleb Grieger)

