This photo from a Bentonville surveillance camera shows a woman the Benton County Sheriff's Office says it is seeking in connection with a scam that cost at least one woman thousands of dollars. (COURTESY OF BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)



BENTONVILLE -- Two women recently were scammed out of thousands of dollars by someone claiming there were warrants out for their arrests. Lt. Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: 2 women scammed out of money in court hoax

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content