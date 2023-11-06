5 killed in 4 crashes on Arkansas roads





At least five people were killed in vehicle-related wrecks over the weekend.

A Morrilton man was killed just after noon on Sunday after his motorcycle ran off the road, according to a preliminary crash report by Arkansas State Police.

According to the report, 23-year-old Cody Caldwell was riding his 2005 Yamaha motorcycle westbound on Stanley Russ Road in Conway about 12:13 p.m. when his motorcycle left the roadway, striking a fence and then a tree. Road conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck, the report said.

A West Memphis woman died early Saturday morning after a head-on collision in West Memphis that left two other people injured. According to West Memphis police, about 4:15 a.m., a 2021 Nissan Altima driven by Crystal Evette Broadway, 30, of West Memphis was traveling westbound on the west service road approaching the intersection of North Avalon Street when her vehicle crossed over the center line and into the path of an eastbound 2017 GMC Acadia driven by Teresa Gale Walker, 65, of Proctor.

Broadway was killed in the crash and a passenger in her vehicle, 31-year-old Marquette Booker, was injured. Walker was also reported injured. Walker and Booker were transported to Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis, the report said. Road conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

A Rison couple was killed Friday afternoon in a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 63 south of Pine Bluff and the Cleveland County line, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary crash report.

According to the report, Zahlei Cung, 44, was driving a 2022 GMC Canyon pickup southbound at 12:52 p.m. near the Cleveland County line when his vehicle collided head-on with a 2016 Toyota Highlander driven northbound on U.S. Highway 63 by Sherry Turner, 63, also of Rison. Cung and his passenger, 43-year-old Sung Vang were killed in the wreck, according to the report. Turner was transported to Jefferson Regional Hospital in Pine Bluff with unspecified injuries.

Arkansas State Police reported that the roadway was clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

A Hot Springs woman was killed Friday night when the vehicle she was riding in was involved in a head-on collision on Arkansas Highway 5 in Hot Springs, according to a preliminary Arkansas State Police crash report. According to the report, Christina Dominquez, 29, of Hot Springs was killed about 10:30 p.m. when the vehicle she was riding in, a 2016 Honda driven by Rosalinda Sanchez, 27, also of Hot Springs, was southbound on Highway 5 and struck by a northbound 2007 Toyota driven by Vanancio Nabarrete, 39, of Little Rock when Nabarrete's vehicle crossed into the southbound lane of the highway.

Sanchez and Nabarrete were transported to CHI St. Vincent hospital in Hot Springs, the report said. Road conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck, according to the report.



