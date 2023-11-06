A one-time $615 “retention bonus” will be paid to all eligible Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District employees

Employees in the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District will see a bump in their Nov. 17 paychecks.

The School Board for the district voted unanimously Monday to accept Superintendent Jeremy Owoh’s recommendation that a one-time $615 “retention bonus” be paid to all employees who were on staff as of Nov. 1 and receiving a paycheck on Nov. 17.

The source of the money for the retention bonus, Owoh said, is the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief money the district received in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic.