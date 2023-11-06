A-State’s upset win puts it on doorstep of 1st bowl since ’19

With its 37-17 win over Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday afternoon, Arkansas State has won two games in a row and five out of its last seven games. A substantial turnaround following the first two games of the season that saw the Red Wolves in blowout fashion.

"It's win number five, but it's progress," Coach Butch Jones said. "Last year they dominated in every way, shape and form you can imagine when we had to go play there. That was a long trip home."

ASU (5-4, 3-2 Sun Belt) entered Saturday's matchup against Louisiana-Lafayette (5-4, 2-3) as home underdogs, but proceeded to exert its dominance with a balanced offensive attack. That showing was complemented by a defensive effort that shut down the high-powered Louisiana-Lafayette rushing attack that came into the game leading the Sun Belt in rushing yards per game.

ASU will now turn its focus to South Alabama where it will travel this coming Saturday, looking to extend its winning streak to three games and become eligible for a bowl game for the first time since 2019. ASU defeated Florida International 34-26 in the Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Ala.

"That would mean a lot," running back Zak Wallace said when asked about a potential bowl bid following the win over the Ragin' Cajuns. "Just being bowl eligible, that's been one of our goals. That would be a goal checked off, but the only way we can do that is by taking care of this week, which we did. And we gotta take care of next week and the next week. We have to lock back in."

Wallace has been a key contributor all season, but he has been especially vital to the Red Wolves offensive success the past two weeks. He rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns against Louisiana-Monroe and followed that up with 88 yards rushing and a score against Louisiana-Lafayette.

"I feel like it's just all our hard work paying off," Wallace said. "We take pride in everyday preparation and it's paying off for us. So, we're going to keep that trend rolling and keep it going."

The balance the running game has provided in the last two victories for the Red Wolves has allowed the team to control the pace of the games, especially in fourth quarters. ASU has also improved on third down, converting on 9 of 16 attempts on third down against the Ragin' Cajuns.

"We have minimized negative yardage football plays," Jones said. "Jaylen Raynor has a lot to do with that. He kept plays alive. That's the other element that Jaylen brings to the table. He's a very accurate passer, but he is also making some plays with his legs. Some are designed runs, some are him improvising a little bit. That's his instincts and you never want to take those instincts away. That's what makes him who he is."

Raynor, the Red Wolves' freshman quarterback, passed for 194 yards against Louisiana-Lafayette while also adding 53 yards rushing and a touchdown on the ground. He also did not turn the ball over on Saturday, something he had struggled with in the previous two games.

"We took the ball away twice and we didn't turn the ball over offensively," Jones said. "We had three explosive plays to their one explosive play."

The two turnovers the Red Wolves forced came in the fourth quarter. A diving interception by Eddie Smith ended a promising drive by the Ragin' Cajuns with 10:13 left in the game. The other turnover was a forced fumble by Keyron Crawford that was returned 16 yards for a touchdown by Javante Mackey with just 1:02 left to seal the victory for the home team.

"Great win for our football team," Jones said. "Really proud of our players. The way they prepared throughout the course of the week, they're mature. Continuing to mature. When you look at it, we've won five out of our last seven games. There is no secret, it starts with our preparation."