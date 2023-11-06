Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Oct. 26-Nov. 1 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.

Oct. 26

Bradley Dean Cramer, 70, and Bobbie Sue Frazier, 64, both of Gentry

Mark Everett Lee Duncan, 38, Colcord, Okla., and August Lynn Duncan, 34, Siloam Springs

Benjamin Benton Freelove Vaughan, 27, and Casey Jean Morris, 27, both of Rogers

Brent Adam Hedden, 40, and Shannon Jo Stromath, 42, both of St. Peters, Mo.

Samuel Dexter Hendren, 32, and Annelisa Sandford, 36, both of Chicago

Antony Manuel Hernandez, 25, and Berenice Hernandez Jimenez, 23, both of Lowell

Patrick Dean Herren, 19, and Alexia Jewel Jennings, 20, both of Pea Ridge

Kevin Ray Linn, 60, and Judith Ellen Lagueux, 54, both of Lowell

Shawn Nicholas Pretat, 45, Centerton, and Leslie Dichelle Jackson, 40, Bentonville

Christoffer Rae Schwartz, 28, Bella Vista, and Samantha Rose Evans, 29, Centerton

Charles Barry Scott, 70, and Tara Lynn Deaton, 56, both of Bentonville

Kendrick Kongxay Sithimolada, 23, and Morgan Ara Jones, 22, both of Cave Springs

Mason Wayne Snow, 29, and Bailey Elizabeth Inez Baxendale, 26, both of Centerton

Justin Trent Walker, 37, and Kate Zoe Walker, 37, both of Rogers

Zachary Taylor Wilson, 27, and Carrie Elizabeth Langstaff, 25, both of Rogers

Oct. 27

Joshua Samuel Bonner, 24, and Nina Catherine Cruz, 22, both of Siloam Springs

Jacob Lowell-Henry Conley, 31, and Sarah Marie Hauser, 30, both of Cincinnati

Logan James Gall, 27, and Courtney Leigh Norwood, 26, both of Rogers

Cole James Green, 25, Springdale, and Lauren Elizabeth Beals, 21, Siloam Springs

Bradlee Barfield Hammack, 47, and Eunice Ngosa Chama, 40, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Jonathan Lawrence Hayes, 26, and Alayna Renea Swanson, 29, both of Rogers

David Edward Jones, 57, and Erin LeeAnn Aultz-Cross, 43, both of Rogers

Gregory Ryan Jones, 35, Siloam Springs, and Baylee Lynn Bass, 36, Berryville

Jason Joe Kloster, 51, and Jennifer Kristin MacLean, 46, both of Bentonville

Mohammed Furqan Rahamath Mahammada, 29, San Jose, Calif., and Dania Maher Abdelfatah Abdin, 27, Bentonville

Eric Shaun O'Bryan, 47, Bentonville, and Meredith Joy Hopping, 39, St. Louis

Marco Aurelio Reyes Navas, 43, Centerton, and Shelby Grace Essary, 28, Bentonville

Taylor Isaiah Reynolds, 23, and Michelle Danielle Ferry, 32, both of Bentonville

Jesse Matthew Ryan Senn Defuniak, 33, and Megan Brunson Wert Defuniak, 33, both of Springs, Fla.

Nathan O'Neal Spears, 33, and Grace Elizabeth Pike, 29, both of Lowell

Terry Doyle Sullins, 61, Ulm, and Dena Marie Vernon, 52, Gravette

Clayton Daniel Taylor Jr., 25, and Cayley Ronae Barbee, 25, both of Gentry

Kristopher Michael Torres-Smith, 28, Conway, and Rebeca Ezat Lopez-Yazdani, 24, Bayamon, Puerto Rico

Tyler Lee Upton, 25, and Nicole Leann Wright, 24, both of Gentry

Axel Manuel Valdes Alvizo, 23, and Selena Sarai Hernandez, 18, both of Rogers

Blake Woodside, 30, and Lexi Anderson, 27, both of Kearney, Mo.

Oct. 30

Adedamola Adejobi, 33, and Oluwatomi Banjo, 28, both of Bentonville

Dayton Ray Billings, 20, and Savanna Marie Bolton, 19, both of Siloam Springs

Chase Gregory Campbell, 33, and Enrique Esnard, 45, both of Wenatchee, Wash.

Cody Raymond Duff, 31, and Lexxi Valera Grunden, 32, both of Sulphur Springs

James Linn Groot, 55, and Rina Forro Bacud, 37, both of Gentry

Timothy Neal Ham, 49, and Shaela Renee Coffman, 49, both of Bentonville

Kanyon Victor Love, 23, and Corissa Dawn Squire, 22, both of Siloam Springs

Larry Dean Near, 66, Eufaula, Okla., and Denise Elaine Key, 66, Bella Vista

Jason Eugene Robinson, 40, and Tatiana Ortega Salazar, 32, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.

Salomon Silva Vazquez, 21, and Nayeli Contreras-Gallardo, 22, both of Springdale

Christopher Albert Sunseri, 53, and Vicki Pecoraro Taylor, 53, both of Prairieville, La.

Zachary Dakota Templeton, 29, and Leslie Cheyanne Nye. 27, both of Rogers

Spencer James Weaver, 25, and Hadley Reese Crenshaw, 22, both of Prairie Grove

Oct. 31

Corey Wayne Boren, 43, and Dorothy Jeanne Martinez, 41, both of Rogers

Josue Gabriel Gonzalez Santana, 52, and Lisa Anne Medlock, 45, both of Centerton

Jason Bailey Patton, 26, West Fargo, N.D., and Bailey Madison Coffelt, 25, Bentonville

Miguel Angel Saldivar, 48, and Jovita Esmeralda Michel Madera, 46, both of Bentonville

David Tyler Vaughan, 26, and Ashlee Faye Allee, 26, both of Centerton

Nov. 1

Tyler James Carton, 33, and Stephanie Anne Long, 26, both of Arcadia, Okla.

Mark Austin Griffith, 31, and Taylor Renee Bozich, 28, both of Bella Vista

Eric Lee Hartjen, 28, and Shelly Christine Cox, 45, both of Siloam Springs

Jeffrey Lynn Hedges, 61, and Sharlene McClellan Hall, 74, both of Rogers

Andrew Glenn Kelley, 28, and Madeline Lee Bryant, 27, both of Washington, D.C.

Carter Andrew Lambie, 23, Chesterfield, Mo., and Elizabeth Rhae Welch, 24, New Boston, Texas

David Duane Lightfoot, 42, Bella Vista, and Shanna Diane Morris, 50, Bentonville

Miguel Alberto Reyes Bejar, 36, and Saba Rostami-Shirazi, 27, both of Bella Vista

Frank Lamont Taylor, 39, and Nicole Jean Taylor, 36, both of Centerton

Al Ray Tucker, 23, and Emily Gail Gibson, 23, both of Siloam Springs

Drew Grant Waller, 31, and Charlton Elisabeth Kam, 24, both of Bentonville

Christopher Dee Mickelson Wilcock, 23, Pierce City, Mo., and Kimberly Lemmon, 21, Webb City, Mo.