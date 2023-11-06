Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Oct. 26-Nov. 1 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.
Oct. 26
Bradley Dean Cramer, 70, and Bobbie Sue Frazier, 64, both of Gentry
Mark Everett Lee Duncan, 38, Colcord, Okla., and August Lynn Duncan, 34, Siloam Springs
Benjamin Benton Freelove Vaughan, 27, and Casey Jean Morris, 27, both of Rogers
Brent Adam Hedden, 40, and Shannon Jo Stromath, 42, both of St. Peters, Mo.
Samuel Dexter Hendren, 32, and Annelisa Sandford, 36, both of Chicago
Antony Manuel Hernandez, 25, and Berenice Hernandez Jimenez, 23, both of Lowell
Patrick Dean Herren, 19, and Alexia Jewel Jennings, 20, both of Pea Ridge
Kevin Ray Linn, 60, and Judith Ellen Lagueux, 54, both of Lowell
Shawn Nicholas Pretat, 45, Centerton, and Leslie Dichelle Jackson, 40, Bentonville
Christoffer Rae Schwartz, 28, Bella Vista, and Samantha Rose Evans, 29, Centerton
Charles Barry Scott, 70, and Tara Lynn Deaton, 56, both of Bentonville
Kendrick Kongxay Sithimolada, 23, and Morgan Ara Jones, 22, both of Cave Springs
Mason Wayne Snow, 29, and Bailey Elizabeth Inez Baxendale, 26, both of Centerton
Justin Trent Walker, 37, and Kate Zoe Walker, 37, both of Rogers
Zachary Taylor Wilson, 27, and Carrie Elizabeth Langstaff, 25, both of Rogers
Oct. 27
Joshua Samuel Bonner, 24, and Nina Catherine Cruz, 22, both of Siloam Springs
Jacob Lowell-Henry Conley, 31, and Sarah Marie Hauser, 30, both of Cincinnati
Logan James Gall, 27, and Courtney Leigh Norwood, 26, both of Rogers
Cole James Green, 25, Springdale, and Lauren Elizabeth Beals, 21, Siloam Springs
Bradlee Barfield Hammack, 47, and Eunice Ngosa Chama, 40, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Jonathan Lawrence Hayes, 26, and Alayna Renea Swanson, 29, both of Rogers
David Edward Jones, 57, and Erin LeeAnn Aultz-Cross, 43, both of Rogers
Gregory Ryan Jones, 35, Siloam Springs, and Baylee Lynn Bass, 36, Berryville
Jason Joe Kloster, 51, and Jennifer Kristin MacLean, 46, both of Bentonville
Mohammed Furqan Rahamath Mahammada, 29, San Jose, Calif., and Dania Maher Abdelfatah Abdin, 27, Bentonville
Eric Shaun O'Bryan, 47, Bentonville, and Meredith Joy Hopping, 39, St. Louis
Marco Aurelio Reyes Navas, 43, Centerton, and Shelby Grace Essary, 28, Bentonville
Taylor Isaiah Reynolds, 23, and Michelle Danielle Ferry, 32, both of Bentonville
Jesse Matthew Ryan Senn Defuniak, 33, and Megan Brunson Wert Defuniak, 33, both of Springs, Fla.
Nathan O'Neal Spears, 33, and Grace Elizabeth Pike, 29, both of Lowell
Terry Doyle Sullins, 61, Ulm, and Dena Marie Vernon, 52, Gravette
Clayton Daniel Taylor Jr., 25, and Cayley Ronae Barbee, 25, both of Gentry
Kristopher Michael Torres-Smith, 28, Conway, and Rebeca Ezat Lopez-Yazdani, 24, Bayamon, Puerto Rico
Tyler Lee Upton, 25, and Nicole Leann Wright, 24, both of Gentry
Axel Manuel Valdes Alvizo, 23, and Selena Sarai Hernandez, 18, both of Rogers
Blake Woodside, 30, and Lexi Anderson, 27, both of Kearney, Mo.
Oct. 30
Adedamola Adejobi, 33, and Oluwatomi Banjo, 28, both of Bentonville
Dayton Ray Billings, 20, and Savanna Marie Bolton, 19, both of Siloam Springs
Chase Gregory Campbell, 33, and Enrique Esnard, 45, both of Wenatchee, Wash.
Cody Raymond Duff, 31, and Lexxi Valera Grunden, 32, both of Sulphur Springs
James Linn Groot, 55, and Rina Forro Bacud, 37, both of Gentry
Timothy Neal Ham, 49, and Shaela Renee Coffman, 49, both of Bentonville
Kanyon Victor Love, 23, and Corissa Dawn Squire, 22, both of Siloam Springs
Larry Dean Near, 66, Eufaula, Okla., and Denise Elaine Key, 66, Bella Vista
Jason Eugene Robinson, 40, and Tatiana Ortega Salazar, 32, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.
Salomon Silva Vazquez, 21, and Nayeli Contreras-Gallardo, 22, both of Springdale
Christopher Albert Sunseri, 53, and Vicki Pecoraro Taylor, 53, both of Prairieville, La.
Zachary Dakota Templeton, 29, and Leslie Cheyanne Nye. 27, both of Rogers
Spencer James Weaver, 25, and Hadley Reese Crenshaw, 22, both of Prairie Grove
Oct. 31
Corey Wayne Boren, 43, and Dorothy Jeanne Martinez, 41, both of Rogers
Josue Gabriel Gonzalez Santana, 52, and Lisa Anne Medlock, 45, both of Centerton
Jason Bailey Patton, 26, West Fargo, N.D., and Bailey Madison Coffelt, 25, Bentonville
Miguel Angel Saldivar, 48, and Jovita Esmeralda Michel Madera, 46, both of Bentonville
David Tyler Vaughan, 26, and Ashlee Faye Allee, 26, both of Centerton
Nov. 1
Tyler James Carton, 33, and Stephanie Anne Long, 26, both of Arcadia, Okla.
Mark Austin Griffith, 31, and Taylor Renee Bozich, 28, both of Bella Vista
Eric Lee Hartjen, 28, and Shelly Christine Cox, 45, both of Siloam Springs
Jeffrey Lynn Hedges, 61, and Sharlene McClellan Hall, 74, both of Rogers
Andrew Glenn Kelley, 28, and Madeline Lee Bryant, 27, both of Washington, D.C.
Carter Andrew Lambie, 23, Chesterfield, Mo., and Elizabeth Rhae Welch, 24, New Boston, Texas
David Duane Lightfoot, 42, Bella Vista, and Shanna Diane Morris, 50, Bentonville
Miguel Alberto Reyes Bejar, 36, and Saba Rostami-Shirazi, 27, both of Bella Vista
Frank Lamont Taylor, 39, and Nicole Jean Taylor, 36, both of Centerton
Al Ray Tucker, 23, and Emily Gail Gibson, 23, both of Siloam Springs
Drew Grant Waller, 31, and Charlton Elisabeth Kam, 24, both of Bentonville
Christopher Dee Mickelson Wilcock, 23, Pierce City, Mo., and Kimberly Lemmon, 21, Webb City, Mo.