Today

Prison plans ceremony

The Arkansas Prison Initiative will host a ground-breaking ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at the Varner Unit for the new seminary building at Varner. Following the ceremony, the Board of Corrections will hold its regular meeting, according to a news release. The seminary, which currently meets in the chapel, provides male inmates who meet qualifications to enroll in the four-year college program. When they graduate, the inmates hold a Bachelor of Arts in Christian Studies from Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary in Memphis.

Beginning Today

Amos Chapel has revival

Amos Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1307 W. 16th Ave., will conduct fall revival at 7 p.m. Nov. 6-8. The theme is It's Revival Time -- We Need the Lord. The guest evangelist will be the Rev. Stanley Blair Sr., pastor of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church at Moscow.

GOP announces filing period

The Jefferson County Republican Committee announced the filing period for justice of the peace, constable, and committee membership will begin at noon Nov. 6 and end at noon Nov. 14. The Republican Primary is scheduled on March 5, 2024, and the general election is Nov. 5, 2024.

Lane closures set on Highway 167

Alternating daily lane closures are planned on Highway 167, approximately eight miles north of Fordyce near Ivan, from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. Crews will conduct milling and asphalt paving operations. There will be a maximum load width of 15 feet while the work is conducted. Traffic will be controlled with the use of barrels, message boards, and signage. Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling in the area. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.

Tuesday, Nov. 7

Diabetes topic at Ivy workshop

To bring Awareness to November as National Diabetes Month, the Ivy Center for Education Inc. will host Shankar Devarajan of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday. The workshop will be held at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences South Central Medical Center, 1601 W. 40th Ave. Devarajan is an associate professor in the UAPB Department of Human Sciences - Food Sciences and Nutrition Science Program. To attend by Zoom, use ID: 856 8296 4187 and passcode: 351061.

Early voting begins for Go Forward, Public Safety taxes

Early voting will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 7-13 at the Jefferson County Courthouse for the Nov. 14 election. Nov. 14 is a special election day for the Go Forward Pine Bluff tax proposals and the annual school election day in the Watson Chapel School District, though no one is on the ballot. A special election will be held Nov. 14 on a five-eighths-cent sales tax for Go Forward Pine Bluff projects and a three-eighths-cent sales tax for public safety. Only residents of Pine Bluff can vote on these issues. There is one ballot item pertaining to Watson Chapel, an annual referendum on the rate of 39.8 mills as approved in August 2022. Details: Jefferson County Clerk's Office, (870) 541-5322.

Deadline set for Holiday Foods tickets

The Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Clubs are inviting the community to their annual Holiday Foods Show from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Hall, 412 W. Sixth Ave. The last day to purchase a Holiday Foods ticket for $20 is Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1:30-4 p.m. at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Office, 500 S. Idaho St. Pecan and Peanut fund raising orders will also be accepted at that time, according to a news release. Participants may place an order by mail for the Holiday Foods Ticket -- $20, an extra Holiday Foods Cookbook -- $5, and the annual fund-raising sale of pecans, 1 pound -- $13, and chocolate covered peanuts, 1 pound -- $12. Make checks to JCEHC and mail to Delores Kelley, 509 West St.; White Hall, AR 71602. For additional information, contact Mary Ann Kizer, Jefferson County Extension Family and Consumer Sciences Agent and EHC Advisor, at (870) 534-1033.

Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 7

New Jerusalem holds revival

New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1317 S. Texas St., will have fall revival with the following speakers at 7 p.m. on these dates: Nov. 7, the Rev. Earl Graham, pastor of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in North Little Rock; Nov. 8, the Rev. Derek Easter, pastor of New St. Hurricane Baptist Church in Pine Bluff; and Nov. 9, the Rev. Frank J. Harris Jr., pastor of Second Canaan Baptist Church of Detroit, Mich. Everyone is invited to share in these services. The Rev. M. Kriston Wilson is the pastor of New Jerusalem Baptist Church.

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to Sandra Hope at shope@adgnewsroom.com or shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Through Wednesday, Nov. 8

TOPPS takes Toys for Tots applications

TOPPS Inc., 1000 Townsend Drive, will sponsor Toys for Tots for children during the holiday season. People may submit applications Monday through Thursday, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. from Oct. 11 to Nov. 8, according to a news release. To apply, parents will need to bring their child's birth certificate and the parent's ID. This program is available for children between from birth to 13 years old. "Please note that if you are already signed up with another organization, there is no need to register with TOPPS, as the information will be shared with other organizations," according to the release. Details: TOPPS (Targeting Our People's Priorities with Service) (870) 850-6011.

Thursday, Nov. 9

NAACP sets membership meeting

The Pine Bluff Branch of the NAACP will hold its regular monthly membership meeting at 6 p.m. Nov. 9 at Bethany Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1923 S. Olive St.

UAPB sets community event for 150th anniversary

The public is invited to the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's Sesquicentennial Community Celebration from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The event is free and will feature family-friendly activities, according to a flier. "Join UAPB Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander, administrators, faculty, staff, students, alumni, and a growing list of community partners as we commemorate 150 years of excellence," the flier said.

Friday, Nov. 10

EHC plans Holiday Foods Show

Through Friday, Nov. 10

Highway 65 lane to close

A full closure of the southbound ramp of Highway 65, located 2.4 miles west of Blake Street in Pine Bluff, is scheduled until Nov. 10. The closure will begin at 7 a.m. Thursday and remain in place around the clock as crews conduct repairs and preservation work on the ramp. Traffic will be controlled with the use of barrels, message boards, and signage. Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling in the area. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov, according to a news release.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Raven's Nest pantry to open

Raven's Nest Food Pantry at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Hill St., will be open Nov. 11 from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be handed out on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. The pantry is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site and equal opportunity provider.

St. Luke plans Taste of Fall

The St. Luke United Women in Faith Annual Taste of Fall will be presented from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 11 at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 32 School St. Items for sale will include frozen main-dish and vegetable casseroles, chicken and dressing, pies, cakes, cookies, jams, jellies and canned beets. Local vendor tables will also be available with handmade items, jewelry, makeup, wreaths, and other products. All proceeds will be used for church missions, according to a news release. Becky Simmons is the St. Luke UWF president.

Beginning Saturday, Nov. 11

CARTI sets screenings for lung cancer

CARTI will promote the early detection of lung cancer with screening events in November. Sessions will last approximately 15 minutes, including registration paperwork. By expanding access to low-dose CT scans, CARTI aims to improve lung cancer patients' survival rates by diagnosing the disease sooner when it's more likely to be cured, according to a news release. Appointments for CARTI lung screenings are available from 9-11 a.m, at the following locations: Nov. 11: 5001 Bobo Road in Pine Bluff; and Nov. 18: 8901 CARTI Way in Little Rock. Those interested in scheduling an appointment may call 501-906-4454 or visit CARTI.com.

Sunday, Nov. 12

8th Avenue honors pastor, wife

Eighth Avenue Missionary Baptist Church, 1200 W. Eighth Ave., will celebrate the 11th anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. Kirby L. Gulley and Neshia K. Gulley, at 3 p.m. Nov. 12. The featured speaker will be the Rev. Robert Willis, pastor of Amos Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. The theme is "Preaching with the Power to help Transform Society,"1 Peter 5: 2-3. The community is invited to attend.

Beginning Sunday, Nov. 12

Back to School Prayer and Pizza set

Back to School Prayer and Pizza for children will be held at the following churches from 2-3 p.m. on these dates: Nov. 12, Galilee Missionary Baptist Church; and Dec. 10, East End Church of God and Christ. Intercessors will pray at each event. Robbie Williams, president of the Helping Hands for the Community Inc., and volunteers will serve the refreshments donated by business leaders (Dr. Martha Flowers, lawyer Efrem Neely, Dr. Brandi Wright, and Dr. Ronatae Graham). "Please join the movement through prayer for our children," said Dee Clay, spokesman. The event is free and open to the general public. Organizers ask that pastors and youth leaders participate.

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Election set for Go Forward, Public Safety taxes

Wednesday, Nov. 15

City plans resource, employment fair

A Resource and Employment Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The event is free and open to the public, according to a news release. The city of Pine Bluff's Economic & Community Development Department, in partnership with the offices of the Southeast Arkansas Economic Development District and Arkansas Department of Workforce Services, is sponsoring the event. There more than 40 employers and resource providers scheduled to participate. The fair will conclude with a food giveaway sponsored by First Ward Living Grace Food Pantry. Although the resource and employment fair is free, registration is required by Oct. 30. To register, contact Cynthia Anderson by email at canderson@cityofpinebluff-ar.gov or by telephone at (870) 543-1820, ext. 228.

Thursday, Nov. 16

Preserve Arkansas to meet in Pine Bluff

Preserve Arkansas, the statewide nonprofit advocate for historic preservation, will hold its annual membership meeting and members-only tour at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. A a beer and wine reception will be followed by a brief business meeting and a tour of the building. Participants will learn about current historic preservation efforts in Arkansas and network with their peers, according to a news release. For details, to join or renew a Preserve Arkansas membership, visit https://preservearkansas.org/get-involved/membership/ or call (501) 372-4757.

Saturday, Nov. 18

TOPPS to give away food

TOPPS, 1000 Townsend Driv, will give away food boxes at 10 a.m. Nov. 18. Food boxes will be distributed via drive-thru method and a valid ID is required. One box per household will be given away and participants must be present to receive a box, according to a news release. Details: (870) 850-6011.

Faith church sets bazaar

Faith Community Church (formerly Good Faith Carr United Methodist Church), 3703 Ryburn Road, will host its annual bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 18. The annual holiday crafts show will include baked goods, frozen casseroles and quart jars of soup. Hand-made items such as Christmas centerpieces, wreaths, doll furniture, totes, gift baskets, and rustic wood decor will also be for sale, according to a news release. The bazaar has been held the Saturday before Thanksgiving for more than 30 years at the church.

Celebrate! Maya Project plans local event

The Celebrate! Maya Project of Arkansas, which celebrates the life and legacy of poet and writer Maya Angelou, will host an event in Pine Bluff. At 5 p.m. Nov. 18, the Southeast Arkansas Sharing and Listening FriendRaiser will be held at the Pine Bluff Jefferson County Library, 600 S. Main St. Co-hosts are Janetta Kearney, coordinator; Brenda Johnson, Erma Toney, Juanita Burton, Teija Kearney-Ramos, Janis F. Kearney and Janice Davis Kearney. Special guests will include representatives of the Pine Bluff mayor's office, the Pine Bluff School District; Bob J. Nash, former director of White House personnel; and Judge John L. Kearney of Pine Bluff. The project honors Angelou's life by creating literacy and arts curricula for Arkansas youth, and sharing Angelou's life story, including her childhood years in Stamps. Details: www.celebratemayaproject.org .

Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 28

Work to impact Lock and Dam 4

Boaters should expect to experience intermittent delays at Emmett Sanders Lock (No. 4) Nov. 28-30, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. The intermittent delays are required to facilitate underwater dive operations near the Lock chamber, according to a news release. Questions or requests for additional information should be directed to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District Office, at (501) 324-5096, or by email to CESWL-OP-OM@usace.army.mil.

Beginning Saturday, Dec. 2

Blues concert series set

The "Blues By Budweiser" concert series will be back for a second season. In collaboration with MK Distributors and RJ's Grill & Bar, Port City Blues Society will again host live blues concerts the first Saturday of the month at RJ's Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted free. It's a $5 cover charge for non-members. The 2023-2024 concerts include: Dec. 2 -- Johnie B and Queen Iretta Sanders Blues Review; Jan. 6, 2024 -- Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain; and Feb. 3 -- Chad Marshall Band. Details: pc-blues.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.

Through Friday, Dec. 8

ASC hosts 'Voices and Votes: Democracy in America'

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is hosting the national traveling exhibition "Voices and Votes: Democracy in America" through Dec. 8. This multimedia and educational exhibition features historical and contemporary photos, video, interactive games, information; and historical objects like campaign souvenirs, voter memorabilia, and protest materials. The display is part of the Museum on Main Street, a collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution and State Humanities Councils nationwide. The exhibition is made possible by the Arkansas Humanities Council and National Endowment for the Humanities.

Be Pro Be Proud registration open

Registration is open for employers interested in the Be Pro Be Proud program. The program will host eight events throughout the state as part of its 2024 Draft Day Series, including local sessions. The two-day event matches employers with qualified graduating students based on student interest and employer needs. At Pine Bluff, a Draft Day for the Arkansas Delta will take place March 12-13 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, presented by Central Moloney, according to a Be Pro Proud news release. At Stuttgart, the Draft Day Arkansas Grand Prairie event will be held April 3-4. This session will be presented by Riceland Foods. Draft Day 2024 registration ends Dec. 8. For details on Be Pro Be Proud's Draft Day events or to register a company, visit https://beprobeproudar.org/draft-day-2024.

Saturday, Dec. 16

AKA Cotillion Ball set

The 55th Debutante Cotillion Ball, sponsored by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.® Delta Omega Omega Chapter, The Cotillion Ball will be held on Dec. 16 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. This year's Debutante Cotillion chairmen are Laurel Hall, Jennifer Johnson, and Dr. Jacqueline Pryor. Details: Yaminah Roberts, president of the Delta Omega Omega chapter, deltaomegamomegapresident@gmail.com.

Through Saturday, Jan. 13

USDA extends deadline for discrimination form

The U.S. Department of Agriculture extended the deadline for the Discrimination Financial Assistance Program from Oct. 31, 2023 to Jan. 13, 2024. The new deadline will give eligible farmers, ranchers and forest landowners more time to apply for assistance, according to a news release. This program delivers on Section 22007 of the Inflation Reduction Act, which provides financial assistance for farmers, ranchers and forest landowners who experienced discrimination in USDA farm lending programs prior to January 2021.

Underway

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.